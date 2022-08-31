Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,156 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,334 in the last 365 days.

Student Loan Forgiveness Currently Considered Taxable Income

Raleigh, N.C.

The White House has indicated that President Biden’s recent student loan forgiveness will be excluded from federal income tax due to the student loan forgiveness exemption contained in IRC 108(f)(5). See FACT SHEET: President Biden Announces Student Loan Relief for Borrowers Who Need It Most - The White House.  As part of the American Rescue Plan, Congress enacted Section 108(f)(5) of the Internal Revenue Code to expand the types of student loan forgiveness that would not be treated as taxable income for purposes of federal income tax.

The North Carolina General Assembly did not adopt Section 108(f)(5) of the IRC for purposes of the state income tax. Therefore, student loan forgiveness excluded pursuant to IRC 108(f)(5) is currently considered taxable income in North Carolina.  See N.C. Stat. 105-153.5(c2)(22). 

The Department of Revenue is monitoring any further enactments by the General Assembly that could change the taxability of student loan forgiveness in North Carolina. 

 

You just read:

Student Loan Forgiveness Currently Considered Taxable Income

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.