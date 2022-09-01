Top Real Estate Coach Celebrates 30th Year of Budget-Friendly Agent Training Subscription
How agents can leverage affordable real estate training and coaching in a changing and challenging market.
One of our top goals is to ensure that every real estate agent has access to affordable coaching and training to better provide for their families, and serve their communities at their highest level.”WADING RIVER, NY, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Darryl Davis Seminars’ POWER AGENT Program® celebrates 30 years of providing proven business-building tools, strategic resources, weekly skill training, and coaching – all on a month-to-month basis with no long-term commitment required.
— Darryl Davis, CSP
Real estate coach Darryl Davis understands how inflation and rising costs can inhibit an agent’s ability to get the training and tools necessary to be competitive.
With a mission to help real estate professionals design lives and careers worth smiling about, Darryl and his team recognize that budget constraints and market change can create more stress than smiles.
That’s why the POWER AGENT Program® remains one of the most cost-effective and affordable training and coaching programs in the real estate industry.
For more than 30 years, Darryl has offered an economical membership-based training model for real estate agents to get the guidance, easy-to-implement tools, and skill-specific training that allows them to get more listing inventory, serve buyer clients, and have a solid financial game plan - even in the face of market shifts.
For $47 per month, agents gain access to the company's hot-topic weekly webinar series, providing actionable training on today's most relevant topics that allow them to tackle whatever the market (or the world) throws their way.
Darryl Davis’s POWER AGENT Program® also provides access to a wealth of additional business-building tools such as:
· Weekly coaching sessions
· Live weekly training sessions
· Online library of more than 150 webinars on demand
· Membership in the POWER AGENT Directory®-an international referral network
· Classroom portal with over 600 customizable marketing tools
· Business and marketing plans
· Activity tracking tools
· Fully customizable listing presentation and buyer presentation
· More than 30 scripts/dialogues for success
· And more
"A lot of agents need help with their business right now. We don’t ever want money to be a factor that impedes an agent’s ability to realize their potential,” says Darryl Davis, founder, and CEO of Darryl Davis Seminars. “We continue to keep our monthly membership fee low during these times of challenge and change while constantly adding new value and resources to our platform to ensure that agents have what they need to build solid, reliable business foundations and create customers for life. We know that if we can give agents the tools and training they need to have more confidence and less stress, then we are making good on our promise to help them design careers worth smiling about.”
About Darryl Davis Seminars
Darryl Davis Seminars is a real estate coaching and marketing platform that empowers real estate professionals with the skills, tools, and coaching they need to grow their businesses, serve customers, and design careers worth smiling about. For more than 30 years, Darryl Davis has coached thousands of real estate agents to become their personal best. The Power Agent Program® helps agents average more than $33,000 in revenue from their previous year. To learn more about Darryl and his team, visit www.TryThePowerProgram.com.
Julie Escobar
Darryl Davis Seminars
+1 813-957-2989
