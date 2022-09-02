CALIFORNIA ATTORNEY REPRESENTS JEWELRY EXHIBITORS IN LARGEST JEWELRY HEIST IN THE U.S.
LOS ANGELES, Ca., (September 2, 2022) – Gerald “Jerry” L. Kroll with Kroll Law, Walter J. Lack, Steven C. Shuman, and Richard P. Kinnan with Engstrom, Lipscomb & Lack are representing more than a dozen jewelers who have sued The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO), a global leader in route-based secure transportation of money and valuables, after a multimillion-dollar jewelry heist took place in Southern California.
Vintage jewelry, gems, and luxury watches were loaded onto Brink’s tractor-trailer following the International Gem and Jewelry Show in San Mateo, California. Brink's truck was en route to the Pasadena Convention Center, just northeast of Los Angeles, when it was robbed in the early morning on July 11.
According to a lawsuit filed in the Superior Court of the State of California (Case 22STCV27209) by the jewelers, who California-based attorney Jerry Kroll represents, the armored Brink’s truck stopped at a Flying J Truck Stop in Lebec, California, along Interstate 5. One guard left the truck for 27 minutes, and another was asleep in the vehicle’s sleeping berth, the company says.
“The victims believed their jewelry was in secure hands with Brink’s while they slept,” stated attorney Jerry Kroll. “Instead, Brink’s left multi-millions of dollars of jewelry unattended in a poorly lit remote location while one guard slept and the other walked away for 27 minutes.”
The thieves stole nearly two dozen merchandise bags, estimating more than $150 million.
Several victims do not have showrooms or dedicated brick-and-mortar; they are on the road, traveling from trade show to trade show.
“My business, since 1976, has been our only supply of income,” one victim, who wishes to be unnamed, says. “Because Brink’s lost our goods, our whole life savings has been totally wiped out.”
The victims are first-generation immigrants who moved to America with little to nothing. Week after week, they sell at jewelry shows across the nation to provide for their families and their retirement. Now, they have lost everything and cannot start over.
Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI have not disclosed any information about the criminal investigation.
About Kroll Law Corporation:
California-based attorney Gerald L. Kroll founded the Kroll Law Corporation to represent seriously injured people and victims of unfair business practices by insurance companies and other big corporations. The Kroll Law Corporation stands up for the little guy and fights to get you full compensation for your injuries and damages. Attorney Kroll has appeared on numerous television broadcasts, including Entertainment Tonight, CBS Evening News, Donahue, and CNN International. Engstrom, Lipscomb & Lack are working together cooperatively to handle this lawsuit in California in a joint venture of their two firms. For more information, visit www.elllaw.com.
About Jerry Kroll:
Jerry Kroll represents plaintiffs in bad faith insurance, catastrophic injury, wrongful death, and class action litigation. He received his J.D. from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) School of Law and is admitted in California and Washington, D.C. His cases are from New York to California, Florida to Texas. Nicknamed by one magazine as “Jerry, the Giant killer,” Kroll’s trial work has pitted him against such diverse entities as Volkswagen, the government of Canada, the government of the former Soviet Union, Lloyd’s of London, major U.S. insurance companies, and other corporate giants. Kroll has served on the Board of Governors of Consumer Attorneys of California and the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara County Bar Association. He has also been a frequent lecturer for continuing legal education programs and author for UCLA Law Review, Whittier Law Review, Los Angeles Daily Journal, The Advocate Magazine, and more.
