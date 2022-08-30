Shavkat Mirziyoyev: It was not easy to achieve independence

UZBEKISTAN, August 30 - On August 31, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the Shahidlar Khotirasi (Memory of Victims) alley.

Elders, representatives of state and public organizations gathered to honor the memory of victims of repression. Surahs from the Quran and dua were recited in memory of the departed. Memorial pilaf was served.

There is a deep meaning in the fact that the country pays tribute to the memory of the patriots of the Motherland during Independence Day celebrations. This is another evidence that serving the people is never forgotten, the freedom and peace of our country are priceless.

Since 2001, August 31 has been celebrated as the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Repression. Work continues to perpetuate and study their lives and heritage. Last year, the Museum of Memory of the Victims of Repression was reconstructed. Such museums were opened in the Republic of Karakalpakstan and all regions.

This year, an exposition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of sending Jadid students to study in Germany has been organized in the museum.

The Head of the state visited the museum and got acquainted with the exposition.

“There is a reason that we come here every time and honor their memory. It was not easy to achieve independence. Although independence was gained 31 years ago, our grandfathers tried to achieve it more than 100 years ago. 100 thousand of our compatriots were repressed, and 13 thousand were mercilessly shot. Why? Because they were our greatest heroes, the treasure of the nation. They knew 2-3 languages. The regime had an understanding that they were able to liberate our Motherland and bring it to prosperity. In this place, it seems as if their voices are heard”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

Speaking about this, the President recalled a verse from the Holy Quran. Surah Ali 'Imran Verse 169 says: “And never think of those who have been killed in the cause of Allah as dead. Rather, they are alive with their Lord, receiving provision”.

The memory of our martyr ancestors who gave their lives for the freedom of our people, truth and justice will live forever.

The Head of the state emphasized that this period of history has not yet been fully studied, and research to identify the victims of repression and restore their memory should be continued.

“I gave an instruction to find – even if it is a piece of paper – documents relating to the fate of these people, to allocate as much money as necessary for this”, the President said. – As a result, the names of many victims of repression have become known in recent years. We are restoring the memory of our heroic ancestors for the sake of justice. Over the past year, 235 of our compatriots have been acquitted by the Supreme Court of Uzbekistan. We are creating museums and schools named after our grandfathers. We built a school named after Abdulla Qodiriy and erected a monument to him in the center of Tashkent. Why? So that people, passing by, would look and think about who their ancestors were, and know their works. Or how many difficulties were there in restoring the memory of Chulpan? Today we say: get down, talk to the people, because people are our strength. Chulpan said the same. These good deeds cannot be stopped. New books and films need to be released.

The Head of the state expressed gratitude to scientists and representatives of the intelligentsia working in this direction. It was emphasized that the life and work of the Jadids must be conveyed to young people through television and social networks, and this theme should be widely covered in school lessons. An initiative has been put forward to create a department for the study of the spiritual heritage of our enlightened ancestors at the International Islamic Academy of Uzbekistan.

As is known, the totalitarian regime was not limited only to the destruction of the Jadids. Back in the 1980s, thousands of our compatriots were thrown into prison and persecuted under various slanderous accusations.

“On the way here, I thought about it. If we say that the events of the 30s are distant history, then what about the “cotton” case?! They have come up with false accusations to suppress our leaders. Do you think that there were no shortcomings in other republics? Such painful events can never be forgotten. On holidays and peaceful days, as today, we must pass this through our hearts and convey it to our youth”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

It was also noted that the world is becoming more and more disturbing, and in such a situation it is necessary to be on the alert and act prudently.

“As you can see, competition and threats are intensifying in the world. To be ready for this, you must always remain vigilant. Together with thanking for our present peaceful and free life, we need to strengthen our foundation for the future. How to strengthen? Through knowledge. If we, inspired by the greatness of our ancestors, improve education in all spheres, we will not yield to the most developed countries in anything. If we educate our children well, the result will be better than we expect. Our independence will be unshakable and eternal”, the Head of the state said.

Surahs from the Quran were recited next to the symbolic grave in the memorial complex. A dua was recited for the departed, for the peace and well-being of the country.

Source: UzA