10th Judicial District Nominating Commission sends the names of five ...

TOPEKA—The 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission has sent the names of five nominees who are eligible to fill any of three district judge positions to Gov. Laura Kelly, who has 60 days to decide who will fill the positions.



The new judge positions were certified by Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and the governor signed 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill No. 267 to fund them.



The 10th Judicial District is Johnson County.



The nominees are:

Jason Billam, Olathe, Billam & Henderson LLC



Stephanie Goodenow, Lenexa, Goodenow Law



Jadh Kerr, Lenexa, partner, Speer and Holiday, LLP



Catherine Triplett, Desoto, Triplett Law Firm, LLC



Joann Woltman, Overland Park, case smart counsel, Littler Mendelson



Eligibility requirements



Nominees for district judge must be:

at least 30 years old;



a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and



a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.



Term of office



After serving one year in office, the new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.



Nominating commission



The 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Evelyn Wilson as the nonvoting chair; Thomas Bath and Samuel Turner Sr., Leawood; James A.C. Griffith, Stephene Moore, and Annabeth Surbaugh, Lenexa; Laura McConwell, Mission; Doug Brownlee, District Judge Thomas Kelly Ryan and Stephen Tatum, Olathe; and Rick Guinn, Kevin Moriarty, and Greg Musil, Overland Park.