September fish stocking schedule for the Salmon Region

It’s a great time to grab your fishing gear and go fishing.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock over 4,600 catchable-sized (10 to 12-inch) rainbow trout for the Labor Day weekend at the following locations.        

BODY OF WATER

WEEK TO BE STOCKED

NUMBER OF TROUT

Hayden Creek Pond

Aug 29-Sept 2

540

Hyde Pond

Aug 29-Sept 2

200

Kid’s Creek Pond

Aug 29-Sept 2

300

Stocking dates on all waters may change due to weather or staffing constraints.  If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable.

All of these waters are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth (under 14) fish for free. Go to Fish and Game's online vendor to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout can be a great way to introduce budding anglers to the sport by using simple, inexpensive setups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like PowerBait® or Crave, placed either near the bottom or below a bobber; and as anglers know, there’s nothing quite like a trout fighting on the end of your line. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet – available at any Idaho Fish and Game office or most sporting goods stores statewide – or download online to look at season dates, special regulations and bag limits.

September fish stocking schedule for the Salmon Region

