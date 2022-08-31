FILE THE 2022-23 FORM 2290 BY MIDNIGHT TO AVOID IRS PENALTIES
The official deadline to file Form 2290 for the Heavy Vehicle Use Tax is today August 31st, 2022ROCK HILL, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The official deadline to file Form 2290 for the Heavy Vehicle Use Tax is today August 31st, 2022. This is an important deadline for drivers of vehicles weighing 55,000 pounds or more. filing Form 2290 guarantees that drivers of these vehicles will receive their Stamped Schedule 1. The Stamped Schedule 1 serves as proof of filing Form 2290 and is what allows drivers to get tags and vehicle registration.
The Stamped Schedule 1 expires June 30th because the Form 2290 tax year goes from July 1st to June 30th of the following year. If drivers have not yet filed for the 2022-2023 tax year, they need to before the end of the day today otherwise, they will be penalized for being late.
For every month the deadline is missed there will be a fine of 4.5% of the total tax due for up to five months. If there is underpayment for the Heavy Vehicle Use Tax, there will be a penalty of 0.5% of the tax due. Additional interest charges of 0.54% accrue each month that Form 2290 is not filed. This is why it is important to not only file Form 2290 but pay the Heavy Vehicle Use Tax as well.
In order to ensure that drivers get their Form 2290 filed and their Heavy Vehicle Use Tax paid on time, ExpressTruckTax offers a fast and easy way to file. The entire filing process can be completed anywhere using any device and it only takes a few minutes. Drivers simply enter their business information including their Employer Identification Number (EIN), vehicle information including the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), and payment information. Drivers now have the option to pay their Heavy Vehicle Use Tax directly through ExpressTruckTax alongside their filing fee using a credit or debit card.
When asked about today’s IRS Form 2290 deadline, Agie Sundaram, the CEO and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of ExpressTruckTax, responded, “Today is the deadline for truckers to file Form 2290, and filing by midnight is crucial for their business. Without their Stamped Schedule 1 they will be hit with fines and penalties that can be easily avoided. Unlike many other providers, our support team will be here working extended hours to help truckers meet the deadline successfully.”
The Form 2290 due date is now! File now at expresstrucktax.com to take advantage of the easy-to-use Form 2290 e-filing solution to ensure Form 2290 is filed on time.
ExpressTruckTax, a leading IRS-authorized 2290 e-file provider, has been helping thousands of truckers file their 2290 for the past 10 years. ExpressTruckTax’s offerings don’t end with Form 2290. Drivers can also file Form 2290 amendments and Form 8849 if any corrections are needed to be added to the filed Form 2290.
SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of ExpressTruckTax, creates industry-leading solutions for IRS tax e-filing and the transportation industry. Located in the heart of downtown Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises is proof that big ideas can grow and thrive in a small town.
SPAN Enterprises develops, supports, and grows powerful applications. This includes TaxBandits, ExpressTaxExempt, TruckLogics, ExpressExtension, and more. Learn more at https://www.spanenterprises.com/.
