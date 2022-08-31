Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,157 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,392 in the last 365 days.

Minister’s statement on International Overdose Awareness Day

CANADA, August 31 - Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, has released the following statement on International Overdose Awareness Day:

“On International Overdose Awareness Day, people around the world remember those who lost their lives to the toxic drug crisis and use purple ribbons to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of substance use.

“Today is a day to mourn with the families and friends who have lost loved ones. This is an unimaginable loss to bear.

“That loss is shared by peer workers, paramedics, firefighters, police officers and all those on the front lines of this terrible crisis. I’m eternally grateful for your hard work and dedication during these trying times. You are saving lives.

“On International Overdose Awareness Day, we also put faces to the names of those lost with the hope of breaking down the stigma associated with drug use. Fear and shame make people hide addiction and use drugs alone, which is deadly. Addiction is a health condition.

“Increasing supports and reducing stigma is a key part of our government’s work to build a comprehensive and seamless continuum of mental-health and addictions care that works for everyone. It’s also why we are decriminalizing people who use drugs.

“While we have been adding treatment and harm-reduction services at an unprecedented rate, the increasing illicit drug toxicity has outstripped our addition of new overdose prevention services. Today and every day are reminders of the urgency of this work to save lives. We know there is more to do and we won’t stop working until we turn the tide on this crisis.”

You just read:

Minister’s statement on International Overdose Awareness Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.