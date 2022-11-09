Alan Bryce Grossman’s Newly Issued Debut Novel, Because of Rachel, is a Notable Novel Filled with Inspiration and Hope
A lively voice of the sixties, Because of Rachel is the story of a man who finds meaning in overcoming tragedies brought on by life’s unforeseen challenges.
When life challenges you and seems entirely out of your control, sometimes the best course to take is the simplest one.”PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Because of Rachel: A Chicago native, Alan Bryce Grossman taps into his gift of story-telling and his long time memories as a youth in the northern suburbs of the Windy City to create a unique story of a wayward son of the city, destined for far shores and further truths.
— Alan Bryce Grossman, Author
Set in the tumultuous days of the pinnacle of the hippie, anti-war culture that was late 1960s America, the novel highlights the challenges of a young man navigating his way into adulthood. Will Stanford is that young man from Chicago. When Will’s carefree life as a teenager gives way to realities as a young adult, Will realizes that he has not prepared himself to tackle his future. It is at this time that Glory Walters enters his life. The sparks that flow predictably find Will thrust into domestic life as a husband and a young father. When life presses its challenges onto Will’s attempt to take a foothold, he makes a decision that pulls him to places and encounters that Will never dreamed were possible.
Because of Rachel was twenty years in the making. The novel was written as Grossman continued to develop the skills needed as an attorney to employ the written word as persuasion. Grossman explains, “The inspiration for the story came from my wife, retelling a news account of a soldier who survived the war but made a decision that forever changed his life.”
Eliot Kleinberg, a reporter for the Palm Beach Post (now retired), and an author of several Florida history books, describes the novel as “a heart-breaking, and heart-warming, tale of youth, war, loss, and redemption, and the irrefutable value of family.” Grossman echoes the sentiment through his protagonist when Will tells Glory that “This is what I want. This, right here, you and me.”
Alan Bryce Grossman, Esq., has written several noteworthy articles that were published in legal journals. In addition to his life as a husband, father, grandfather, attorney, and writer, Grossman enjoys cooking, drawing, reading with a hot cup of coffee, and, most recently, paper-cutting as an art form. He also is an award-winning photographer. Grossman is now finalizing the written part of An Artistic Journey Through Torah, soon to be published, a book for which his artist wife, Debbie Grossman, created fifty-four original paintings of her artistic impressions, representing each week’s Torah portion from the Five Books of Moses. In addition, Grossman has several other novels in the works.
Published by Book Vine Press, this debut novel is one to take note of, as much for its unique story-telling as its character development and indelible depictions of Chicago, the Far East, and the South of France.
Because of Rachel will whisk readers away to a time and place that will forever enrich their lives by having experienced the tale of Will and Glory.
https://www.alanbrycegrossman.com/
