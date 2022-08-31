Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,157 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,343 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General’s Office secures 80-year sentence in Sanders County homicide case">Attorney General’s Office secures 80-year sentence in Sanders County homicide case THOMPSON FALLS – A Hot Springs man was sentenced Tuesday to 80 years in Montana State…

THOMPSON FALLS – A Hot Springs man was sentenced Tuesday to 80 years in Montana State Prison with no time suspended for deliberate homicide by Sanders County District Judge John W. Larson. A jury convicted Aaron Eugene McLaughlin in June following a successful prosecution by the Attorney General’s Office Prosecution Services Bureau.

McLaughlin killed his roommate in October 2020 by blunt force trauma that caused a massive brain hemorrhage. McLaughlin called 911 after the assault and said he beat the victim, Raymond R. Wachlin, after Wachlin broke through his door. He also reportedly laughed about the incident when describing the scenario to the officer transporting him to the Sanders County Detention Center.

“Another dangerous criminal is behind bars thanks to our hard-working Department of Justice prosecutors and investigators and law enforcement partners. We must continue to send the message to criminals that Montana will not tolerate illegal behavior,” Attorney General Austin Knudsen said.

Montana Department of Justice (DOJ) attorneys Dan Guzynski and Stephanie Robles prosecuted the case at the request of the Sanders County Attorney’s Office. DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation and Hot Springs Police Department investigated the case.

You just read:

Attorney General’s Office secures 80-year sentence in Sanders County homicide case">Attorney General’s Office secures 80-year sentence in Sanders County homicide case THOMPSON FALLS – A Hot Springs man was sentenced Tuesday to 80 years in Montana State…

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.