Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,157 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,343 in the last 365 days.

Kimberly Pearson, COO of Osage Casinos, "We are thrilled to begin using the QCI Platform."

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Osage Casinos and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that the QCI unified gaming platform has been deployed at the seven Osage Casino locations in Oklahoma. Training will begin soon for their Marketing, Casino Operations and Player Development teams.

"We evaluated several tools and decided on QCI for many reasons. Their AI technology is more advanced than anything else we have seen on the market. Leveraging QCI's platform allows our team to quickly identify revenue opportunities, execute and evaluate campaigns and elevate our player development efforts. And lastly, because we liked the idea of meeting with their team on a weekly basis and having our input drive the development of the tool," said Kimberly Pearson, COO of Osage Casinos.

"We are honored that Osage Casinos chose the QCI Platform. QCI's commitment is to ensure that the team at Osage is empowered by tools running on the finest grain of data to execute their programs with care and precision. Through our ongoing weekly meetings, we look forward to partnering with Osage in their journey to deliver on their brand promise every day," commented Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI.

ABOUT Osage Casinos

Before 2002, as Indian gaming received federal approval, the Osage Tribal Council created the Osage Tribe Gaming Enterprise Board. This group today provides oversight for the business entity known as Osage Casino Hotel. The Osage Nation uses revenues from the Osage Casinos to Fund tribal government & programs, provide for the general welfare of the tribe and its members, promote tribal economic development, support charitable organizations to help fund operations of local government agencies of the Osage Nation. For more information visit osagecasino.com.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in more than 55 casino resorts in North American and over 3,000 sites worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kimberly-pearson-coo-of-osage-casinos-we-are-thrilled-to-begin-using-the-qci-platform-301615666.html

SOURCE Quick Custom Intelligence

You just read:

Kimberly Pearson, COO of Osage Casinos, "We are thrilled to begin using the QCI Platform."

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.