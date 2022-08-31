ComEd Goats Have Last Summer Fling Before Heading to Work this Fall

Goats will clear grass and brush under power lines to support sustainable, reliable energy

Nearly a dozen of ComEd's four-legged employees are celebrating their last week of summer by participating in a small boat goat parade along the Chicago River, before they head off to clear brush under hard-to-reach power lines in Matthiessen State Park in LaSalle County, Ill. Ten goats will spend today cruising the Chicago River, while increasing awareness around ComEd's goat vegetation management program.

This press release features multimedia.

"ComEd is excited to bring the goats back to Chicago this year to highlight one of the innovative and sustainable ways we help ensure families and businesses throughout northern Illinois have reliable power," said Gil Quiniones, CEO at ComEd. "This event provides our hardworking goats with a much-needed celebration and fun opportunity to engage with the customers they serve."

The goats will cruise down the river in five boats, with an additional boat carrying members of the ComEd team, between the City Winery Chicago Dock, Michigan Avenue Bridge and Wolf Point on Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 12 to 3 p.m.

This marks the second consecutive year of ComEd's goats visiting the Chicago River. In July 2021, goats cruised along the Chicago River as they took a break from clearing vegetation in Pekin, Ill.

Each summer since 2019, over 200 goats have supported ComEd in clearing vegetation in places that are difficult to access. The goats play a critical role in helping ComEd avoid outages and service disruptions due to overgrown vegetation near power lines. Among its benefits, the program drives maximum efficiency of this work, cutting the cost and time by more than half, while also reducing safety risks for workers and air emissions from fuel-burning equipment.

