Board of Public Works Approves More Community Parks & Playgrounds Funding

Governor Hogan’s Budget Supports Outdoor Access Across Maryland

The Board of Public Works today approved Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) request to fund a second group of Community Parks & Playgrounds Program for Fiscal Year 2023. The Board is composed of Governor Larry Hogan, Treasurer Dereck E. Davis, and Comptroller Peter Franchot.

Overall, Governor Larry Hogan included $5 million to 39 local projects statewide, providing greater access to outdoor recreation for all Marylanders. The Board of Public Works has approved 18 projects in August, including four today, and previously approved 16 projects in July 2022. The Board will review the remaining funding items during the coming fiscal year.

Once the funding is released, DNR provides flexible grants to municipalities to rehabilitate, expand, or improve existing parks, create new parks, or purchase and install playground equipment. 

Approved today:

Caroline County
Hillsboro
Hillsboro Community Park gardens
$305,402

Cecil County
Elkton 
Neighborhood community center park
$247,000

Harford County
Aberdeen
Grasmere Pocket Park
$145,000

Wicomico County
Pittsville
Pittsville Town Park playground
$125,300

Approved earlier this month:

Allegany County
Frostburg
Armory Field LED retrofit
$12,376

Anne Arundel County
Annapolis
Truxtun Park basketball court renovation
$128,270

Caroline County
Denton
Fourth Street Park rehabilitation Phase II
$145,000

Greensboro
Ober Park basketball court
$70,125

Carroll County

Manchester
Christmas Tree Park playground equipment
$75,000

Sykesville
Linear Park natural play and outdoor learning area
$100,000

Garrett County
Grantsville
Grantsville Community Park basketball and volleyball lighting systems upgrade
$155,000

Kent County
Betterton
Betterton Community Park
$23,866

Prince George’s County
Bowie
Glen Allen Park Playground
$195,000

Colmar Manor
Lariscy Park – open air park
$33,000

Mount Rainier
Frederick Richardson Memorial Park playground
$105,726

Queen Anne’s County
Queen Anne
Roosevelt Park walking path
$23,000

Washington County
Boonsboro
Shafer Park path Phase IV and trail amenities
$148,850

Worcester County
Pocomoke City
Cypress Park
$43,250

The Board of Public Works will review each funding item during the coming fiscal year, before the funds are released.

To date, more than $85 million in grant funding has been approved for over 846 park and playground projects since the program’s inception. 

DNR is now accepting grant proposals for the FY24 Community Parks & Playgrounds Program. All municipalities throughout the state are invited to apply. Grant proposals will be reviewed and considered for submission as part of the Governor’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget.

More information on the Community Parks & Playgrounds Program is available on the DNR website.

