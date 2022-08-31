Casi selected for inaugural startup accelerator program in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Casi, an enterprise scheduling and communications platform, was selected to participate in the first startup accelerator program from Savannah Logistics Innovation Center (SLIC) and Silicon-Valley based venture capital firm, Plug and Play. The Atlanta-based company was one of twelve startups chosen for the program, which supports early- to late-stage, growth-driven companies through education, mentorship, and financing.

"We could not have asked for a more innovative and sophisticated cohort of startups to participate in our inaugural batch for this new program," said SLIC Executive Director Bart Gobeil. "The quality of these startups demonstrates how the Savannah region and Georgia in particular continues to lead and be at the forefront of our global logistics supply chain."

Of the dozen companies participating in this year’s cohort, Casi is the only one that focuses solely on staffing solutions. “Retaining hourly employees is a widespread challenge right now, particularly in the shipping and logistics industries,” says Casi CEO Justin Rainer. “Workers want greater flexibility with their schedules and employers want a less costly, time-intensive way of managing their workforce. The Casi platform aims to meet them in the middle with an easy-to-implement solution to both.” In addition to shift opportunity scheduling, Casi also offers call-out management, targeted announcements, keyword response handling, employee onboarding / change management, and project management.

Casi, which is currently in its Series A round of funding, hopes to continue to grow and innovate with the opportunities presented through the accelerator program, which is provided in partnership with Foram, the Georgia Department of Transportation, Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia Power, Georgia Southern University, Maersk, the Savannah Economic Development Authority, Savannah State University and Savannah Technical College.



###

About Casi

Casi is an enterprise SaaS platform that streamlines scheduling and communication for today’s hourly workforce. Its unique interface relays workplace shift changes (e.g. shift requests, call-outs, time off) and announcements between an all-in-one management dashboard and the tools that employees already have in place: text messaging, messaging apps, and email.

About the Savannah Logistics Innovation Center

The Savannah Logistics Innovation Center (SLIC) is a public-private partnership led by Georgia Southern University and the Savannah Economic Development Authority designed to establish Savannah as an innovation leader in the supply chain and logistics technology industries; create a supply chain and logistics accelerator program in the Savannah region to support and cater to the needs and demands of the local and regional logistics community; and drive business and growth opportunities for the local corporate ecosystem in supply chain and logistics startups. Additional partners include Georgia Ports Authority, Savannah State University, Georgia Power, Savannah Technical College, Foram and the Georgia Department of Transportation.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 40+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/