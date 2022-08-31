RIDE Calls for STEAM Educator Award Applications, Nominations

— Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and the Rhode Island Department of Education are inviting educators to apply for the STEAM Educator Award ahead of STEAM Month in November. The award is organized and presented by the Rhode Island STEAM Center at Rhode Island College.

“STEAM educators encourage students to think critically, engage in experimental learning, take thoughtful risks and work through their creative process,” said Chair of the Elementary and Secondary Education Council Patti DiCenso. “These educators are shaping the next generation of leaders, learners, innovators, and educators of the 21st century. The future of employment and economic vitality as a state and as a nation resides in STEAM, and we are grateful to the educators who are inspiring and preparing these students for the future.”

The purpose of RI STEAM Month is to highlight the importance of learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art+Design, and Mathematics, and celebrate STEAM opportunities offered by Rhode Island schools. The STEAM Educator Award recognizes an exceptional educator, whose innovative and engaging lessons spark curiosity and creativity in their students.

“Every student deserves a world-class, innovative, and engaging education, and our teachers have made it clear they are up to the challenge,” said Commissioner Infante-Green. “STEAM education is the lifeline for a developed economy and strong Rhode Island workforce. We look forward to recognizing an exceptional educator and celebrating opportunities throughout STEAM Month.”

Along with recognition in November, the winner will receive a grant from the Rhode Island STEAM Center to use in their classroom.

The STEAM Educator Award holds special meaning this year, following the loss of Dr. Carol Giuriceo, who served as the center’s director since 2013 and organized the first STEAM Educator Award. Dr. Giuriceo passed away in 2021 after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer.

"The purpose of the award is to recognize the dedication and commitment of Rhode Island STEAM educators," said RI STEAM Center Director Dr. Lisa Bain. “It's also a way to honor Carol and her years of devotion to the center. As the award creator, this allows part of her legacy to continue.”

The STEAM logo and slogan created by Toll Gate High School junior Jonah Townsend will be used to elevate the importance of STEAM throughout the entire month of November. Townsend, who is enrolled in the Graphic Design and Multimedia program at the Warwick Area Career and Technical Center, submitted the winning design among 34 entries in the 2022 STEAM Logo Design Contest.

RIDE encourages schools and educational organizations to schedule events that engage students and families in active learning and elevate the importance of STEAM. Review a robust list of resources here.

Nominees/applicants for the STEAM Educator Award must be a full-time PK-12 teacher, employed in a public school in Rhode Island, with at least 3 years of experience teaching. Educators may self-nominate by applying directly. Colleagues, students, parents, or community members can submit nominations for this award to carolyn.higgins@ride.ri.gov by September 23rd.

Applications, which can be accessed here, are due by October 14, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.