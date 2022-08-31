Student Woodworking Competition - Entries Open Sept 1st - Win Castle Pocket Cutting Machines
Castle USA has a new student woodworking contest, “What’s Your Angle?”. Entries open Sep 1st and will close Nov 15th. Winners announced Dec 15th.PETALUMA, CA, USA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Castle USA is introducing a new student woodworking contest, “What’s Your Angle?” as part of its Education Program.
Long highlighted by offering accredited institutions 15% off of its pocket cutting machines, assembly tables and tooling, the “What’s Your Angle” inaugural competition will be open for entries September 1, 2022, and will close November 1, 2022. Winners will be announced December 15, 2022. Contestants will compete in three categories: Individual Student, High School Program/Class, and Secondary or Vo-tech Program/Class. Entry forms and other contest information can be found on the Castle website, by emailing whatsyourangle@castleusa.com.
Winning category entries will be awarded a Castle 110 Pocket Cutter, a TSM-12 Pocket Cutting Machine, or the foot-pedal operated, TSM-22 Pocket Cutter, prizes which have MSRPs ranging from $659.99 to $4,899.00. “At Castle, the education of future woodworking professionals has long been an area we’ve supported and encouraged,” says Mathias Forsman, CEO. “We wanted to bring attention to our Education Program, so that woodworking programs across the country would be aware of Castle’s 15% off program, and also to encourage students and student programs to showcase their work and get rewarded for that.”
Entries will be judged based on the overall look and presentation of the project as well as the most effective and innovative use of screw pocket joinery. The judging panel will include Castle founder Max Durney and other Castle staff along with industry professionals. Learn more about Castle’s Education Programs and the “What’s Your Angle?” woodworking competition online.
About Castle USA
Castle USA is an American machinery manufacturer championing the cause of the entrepreneurial woodworker since the 1980's. Castle products are assembled in the USA, using USA-made and globally sourced components. Their product offering includes a superior line of “Castle low-angle” pocket hole cutters, face frame assembly tables, and a variety of tooling. Castle users include large scale manufacturers and small, professional, cabinet and woodworking shops as well as hobbyists and DIYers. Each Castle product is designed to increase productivity as well as the quality of the work result. Products are sold directly through www.CastleUSA.com as well as through a network of dealers.
