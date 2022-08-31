HealthBanks Launches Referral Program

HealthBanks is launching a Referral Program to increase awareness to help new parents benefit from the company’s stem cell and immune cell banking services.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthBanks Biotech, Inc. (“HealthBanks”) --- the respected and premium U.S. stem cell and immune cell bank, offering its SmartParenting Genetic Testing for expecting parents and newborns ----launches an exciting Referral Program.

The HealthBanks reputation is already renowned for innovative carrier and newborn genetic testing services to help uncover the genetic conditions that could be passed on to the child and identify potential health risks for the infant before symptoms arise.

HealthBanks has become one of the most established stem cell banking networks, having close to 20 years of operational experience, over 110,000 public and private clients, and most international accreditations.

HealthBanks and its affiliated companies have been at the forefront of innovative technologies as pioneers in the cell banking industry. HealthBanks was the first cord blood bank in the world to introduce cord tissue banking, which is now a common service adopted by all cord blood banks worldwide. Most recently, in 2021, HealthBanks launched $19.99/month cord blood banking, making cord blood banking truly affordable for every family.

HealthBanks now launches a Referral Program to increase the reach and the opportunities of its important and state-of-the-art genetic testing services.

Referrals are done by either completing the brief HealthBanksUS Referral Form on the company’s website or contacting a HealthBanks representative by calling 1-888-379-2670.

Once the referral enrolls with HealthBanks, they will receive a free year of storage (valued at $175.) After their stem or immune cells are successfully banked, the referring person receives a ($150) Visa gift card.

The HealthBanks Referral Program is an efficient and valuable way to underscore the HealthBanks commitment that a healthy baby starts with healthy genes and the caution that, even if there is not a family history of a genetic condition, parents may carry a risk of passing one on to their children.

For further details regarding HealthBanks’ comprehensive cell banking services, visit healthbanks.us/company and healthbanks.us/blog.

About HealthBanks Biotech, Inc.

HealthBanks, headquartered in Irvine, CA, is one of the most comprehensive stem cell and immune cell networks in the world and offers services globally through itself and its affiliated companies located in the United States and other regions of the world. HealthBanks is registered with the U.S. FDA and CLIA certified through the California Department of Public Health and AABB accredited. HealthBanks Biotech, Inc. was originally founded in 2001 with a vision that stem cells and other cell-based therapies will be the next pillar in medicine and transform the future of health. For more information about HealthBanks, please visit http://www.healthbanks.us/.

