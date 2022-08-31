Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,331 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on the Passing of Mikhail Gorbachev

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the passing of former President of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev:

"I join in mourning the passing of Mikhail Gorbachev, a transformational figure for his country and for the world.  As General Secretary and later President of the Soviet Union, Mr. Gorbachev sought to modernize his nation's economy and, simultaneously, establish a more open society.  He recognized that true freedom required both.  His dedication to peace, nuclear nonproliferation, and diplomacy helped bring an end to the Cold War and make the world safer.  During my time leading the U.S. Helsinki Commission, I met Mr. Gorbachev and appreciated his government’s decision to allow the release of numerous dissidents who had been imprisoned or exiled for decades and allow open discussion about past Soviet atrocities.  Moreover, I welcomed his permission for Soviet Jews to emigrate after years of holding these ‘refuseniks’ captive in a country they sought to leave.
 
“After the end of the Soviet Union, Mr. Gorbachev remained an outspoken advocate for peace throughout the remainder of his life, often criticizing those, including Vladimir Putin, who seemed to long for conflict or wished to ignite a new Cold War.  I extend my sincere condolences to all of Mr. Gorbachev's family and friends, and I pray that his memory will continue to guide his nation back toward the freedoms he worked to secure and the vision of peace he knew was possible for Russia and its neighbors."

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on the Passing of Mikhail Gorbachev

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.