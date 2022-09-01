President Biden Honors Youngest International Human Rights Specialist with Lifetime Achievement Award
Isabelle Vladoiu, the Founder of the US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights was honored with the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award by President Joe Biden.
By increasing access to human rights education, we can empower people to take action to protect their own rights and the rights of others.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At only 31 years old, Isabelle Vladoiu has already made a name for herself as an international human rights specialist. On Friday, August 26th, she was honored by President Joe Biden with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. The award is a coveted recognition bestowed by the President of the United States to honor individuals for their lifelong commitment to building a stronger nation.
Isabelle Vladoiu was only 23 when she immigrated to the United States from Romania. She has since become a recognized advocate for human rights education and is currently the founder of one of the largest think tanks in Washington, D.C., the US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights. This is the second presidential award given to Ms. Vladoiu, who also received the President’s Volunteer Service Award from President Trump in 2018. Now she works tirelessly with advocates across America as well as governments around the world to help implement human rights education programs globally.
Ms. Vladoiu was surprised with the award after attending the Empowering Women to take Actions on the Sustainable Development Goals Symposium at the United Nations Headquarters as a Speaker. Upon accepting, she commented: “Human rights education is often lacking, which contributes to the infringement of human rights. By increasing access to human rights education, we can empower people to take action to protect their own rights and the rights of others.”
This award comes as no surprise to those who have followed Vladoiu’s journey. She has been widely praised and congratulated by government officials for her leadership. Last year, her organization, USIDHR, certified more than 5,000 human rights and diplomatic consultants. This award also comes shortly after USIDHR announced their latest collaboration with the Avcılar Municipality for the International Summit on Disability Rights taking place in Turkey on December 1-5, 2022. Isabelle Vladoiu is a leading voice in the fight for inclusion and equal opportunities for all, and this award is a well-deserved recognition of her tireless work advancing education for all.
