FullContact and Optimizely Announce Partnership to Personalize the Customer Journey in Real Time
Going beyond the surface to gain deep insights into…previously unrecognized visitors enables better service and opens the door to real-time personalization, improved analytics and true measurement.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FullContact, the industry leader in consumer identity resolution as a service, today announced a new partnership with Optimizely, the real-time personalization tool helping marketers unlock their digital potential through high-performing customer experiences. This partnership enables a 360-degree view of the customer, offering an unmatched ability to identify people across touchpoints and personalize the customer’s online journey in real time.
Trusted by 9,000+ businesses, Optimizely has partnered with FullContact to help improve marketing effectiveness. With this integration, joint customers will have access to FullContact's obfuscated personID, a persistent identifier that maps to each customer data fragment while respecting privacy and person-level permissions.
“We're excited about what this partnership means for modern marketing,” said Christopher Harrison, FullContact CEO. “Going beyond the surface to gain deep insights into customers who were previously unrecognized visitors enables better service and opens the door to real-time personalization, improved analytics and true measurement.”
With over 10 billion offline and online identifiers, FullContact's Identity Graph leverages machine learning to help marketers recognize people across platforms. Marketers now have access to 700+ person-level insights, making richer marketing communication that much easier.
"Optimizely is very excited to be partnering with FullContact to empower digital and product teams to unlock digital potential by combining the Optimizely Digital Experience Platform with real-time, privacy-safe Identity to give our customers greater scale and velocity," said Carina Conaghan, VP of Technology Partnership.
Optimizely offers marketers an enhanced ability to exceed customer expectations by empowering digital experiences that conform to customer behavior, preferences, and history. FullContact's data intelligence integrates seamlessly into Optimizely's platform, offering marketers complete control over customer and company data while unlocking real-time personalization and optimization capabilities.
About FullContact
FullContact is the privacy-safe identity resolution company helping brands to build better relationships with their customers—while also putting people and brands in control of their information. Our patented identity graph enables accurate, secure identity resolution for more than one billion people globally. FullContact delivers the capabilities needed to create tailored customer experiences by unifying data and applying insights in the moments that matter. For more information, please visit www.fullcontact.com.
About Optimizely
Optimizely is on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. With their leading digital experience platform (DXP), Optimizely equips teams with the tools and insights they need to create and optimize in new and novel ways. Now, companies can operate with data-driven confidence to create hyper-personalized experiences. Building sophisticated solutions has never been simpler. Optimizely’s 900+ partners and 1100+ employees in offices around the globe are proud to help more than 9,000 brands, including Toyota, Santander, eBay, KLM and Mazda, enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. Learn more at www.optimizely.com.
