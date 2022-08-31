Fantasy to Fire Up: A Modern Fireplace Journey, September 22, Gas & Electrical Equipment Company, Oklahoma City

Architects, Specialty Home Builders, Fireplace & Service Companies are invited to join us for an educational luncheon about Modern Fireplaces.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, USA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Architects, Specialty Home Builders, Fireplace & Service Companies are invited to join the South Central Hearth Patio and BBQ Association for an afternoon of education on Thursday, September 22 and Gas & Electrical in Oklahoma City. This session, approved for 1 AIA CEU, will review the benefits of gas fireplaces in remodels, new builds, and retrofits. Today's gas fireplaces make a stylish, modern design statement while providing a safe and efficient option for supplemental heat. This course explores the benefits of direct vent, electronic ignition gas fireplaces over other fuel and venting options, with a focus on the innovative features and design possibilities offered by frameless fireplaces suitable for any residential or commercial space. The benefits of a frameless fireplace design, cool wall technology, a heat control system, and integration of the modern fireplace into a home automation system are discussed, and occupant safety features such as double glass heat safety barriers are explained.

Those who service, install, work with or manufacture fireplaces are invited to attend this session. It will take place from 11am-1:30 PM. Lunch, networking, and a raffle will also take place.

The South Central Affiliate of the Hearth, Patio and Barbecue Association (SCHPBA) is one of eleven regions in North America serving members in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The affiliate exists to meet the needs & serve members in the fireplace, BBQ, and outdoor living industries, with Government Affairs support, educational opportunities, and business best practices.

More information and registration can be found at: https://schpba.org/event/fantasy-to-fire-up-a-modern-fireplace-journey/

