“MixedByTempo Inc." A Chicago Based Music Production Company Thriving for Greatness
"MixedByTempo Inc." is a Chicago based music production company on a mission to thrive in the music industry.
SAY less, DO more...”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MixedByTempo Inc. is a new music production company based in Chicago. The company is owned and operated by Chicago native, Ramon Sanchez better known as "MixedByTempo" (or "Tempo" for short).
— MixedByTempo
"Tempo" recently incorporated his company during an apprenticeship with the help and support of mentor/friend Sam Boumoujahed who is the owner of Studio 2020 Chicago, a 32 year old recording studio located in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood.
The new company has already served and hosted an array of clients ranging from local independent artists and small companies to major labels and mainstream artists/producers from around the world. Their client base spans multiple genres, but the company provides a lot of mixing & production for Urban Pop, Hip Hop, and R&B including acts such as Trippie Redd, Juice Wrld, Millyz, PGF Nuk, Lil Tjay, and many more.
Part of the company's mission is to help misguided teens and young adults find an emotional outlet through music and arts. Owner "Tempo" is also a victim of Gun Violence. His past trauma fuels the company to provide more opportunities for his community. He uses his fire to help promote organizations like The Miracle Center, a non-profit community arts center that provides the youth with outreach programs and skills training. The company's drive for growth and excellence highlights their tenacity and enthusiasm to "Help people be their best". When asked “What is your greatest accomplishment so far?” Owner "Tempo" responded, “Being able to live my dream by helping other people live theirs”. His consistency and passion is a testament to the fact that this Chicago producer is thriving for something greater.
MixedByTempo Inc. currently operates sessions at Studio 2020 Chicago's state of the art facility while planning their expansion in the near future. Although the company is still in its early stages MixedByTempo has plans of seeking new talent including producers, engineers, and graphic designers. The company also plans to seek new ventures finding and developing artists as well as providing music registration, distribution, and other services in the future. Tempo expresses his main goals are to "continue growing the company while taking care of his family".
You may follow MixedByTempo Inc. on Facebook and Instagram @MixedByTempo as well as visiting the company's website www.MixedByTempo.com.
