What you need to know:



Verizon goes back to school with new immersive learning content across its award-winning Verizon Innovative Learning education initiative, aimed at driving digital equity and inclusion for teachers and students through a suite of programs and resources.

New and existing partnerships with trusted education companies, edtech innovators and cultural institutions democratize access to new AR and VR apps and a series of integrated lesson plans across Verizon Innovative Learning.

K-12 educators nationwide can access tech-driven content through Verizon Innovative Learning HQ, a free education portal that makes next-gen learning tools available to all.

This fall, Verizon will add 50 new Title I schools and 50 new labs to Verizon Innovative Learning, which has reached over 1.5 million students since its launch in 2012.

Available all year long on the network America relies on, teachers and students can save up to $25/mo on all 5G unlimited plans and access affordable deals on devices and accessories for back to school.



NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As students head back to school, Verizon is continuing to bolster immersive learning content across its award-winning Verizon Innovative Learning education initiative, through a suite of programs and resources, aimed at driving digital equity and inclusion for teachers and students across the nation. Verizon's impactful partnerships with trusted education companies, edtech innovators and cultural institutions enable educators to access new tech-driven lesson plans that utilize the power of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) apps in the classroom.

Launched in 2021, Verizon Innovative Learning HQ , an award-winning, free education portal that makes the next-gen learning tools of the overarching Verizon Innovative Learning initiative available to all K-12 educators nationwide, is unveiling even more immersive educational content, including AR and VR apps with accompanying lesson plans. The company is building on hundreds of lesson plans and 15 AR and VR apps currently available on the education portal by adding four additional apps and more lesson plans from partner organizations, all designed to increase student engagement and allow for an innovative approach to learning. Educators can also access extensive training and resources through the education portal, enabling them to teach students in new and engaging ways and to provide them with the skills they need to thrive in a digital-centric world.

The new integrated resources were designed to enable educators to integrate technology into the classroom in all subjects. New immersive content being released from new and existing partners within the 2022-2023 school year includes:

Current Studios : The innovation studio known for specializing in AR, experience design and artificial intelligence - and which developed the Verizon Innovative Learning Lab Online app - has now designed four unique AR STEM career exploration challenges for high school students that will focus on areas such as Cybersecurity and Esports, as well as a paleontology-themed AR app where grades K-5 students can become virtual paleontologists. The studio is also relaunching the Career Day app, enabling students to unlock new potential career paths by engaging in interviews with accomplished STEM professionals, including those at Verizon, through AR.

: The innovation studio known for specializing in AR, experience design and artificial intelligence - and which developed the Verizon Innovative Learning Lab Online app - has now designed four unique AR STEM career exploration challenges for high school students that will focus on areas such as Cybersecurity and Esports, as well as a paleontology-themed AR app where grades K-5 students can become virtual paleontologists. The studio is also relaunching the Career Day app, enabling students to unlock new potential career paths by engaging in interviews with accomplished STEM professionals, including those at Verizon, through AR. Discovery Education : Building off an existing collaboration with Verizon, the worldwide edtech leader developed new humanities-focused lesson plans, adding to its library of curriculum for the new AR experience - TimePod Adventures app. This AR experience developed for grades 3-12 allows them to virtually travel through time to visit Mars and examine the evolution of political systems and different types of government to make a recommendation as to how Mars should be governed once a community is established.

: Building off an existing collaboration with Verizon, the worldwide edtech leader developed new humanities-focused lesson plans, adding to its library of curriculum for the new AR experience - TimePod Adventures app. This AR experience developed for grades 3-12 allows them to virtually travel through time to visit Mars and examine the evolution of political systems and different types of government to make a recommendation as to how Mars should be governed once a community is established. Doughboy Foundation : The non-profit whose mission supports programs, projects and activities commemorating and educating about America's role in World War I, created the WWI Memorial "Virtual Explorer" AR app. It introduces a next generation of young adults to the transformational impact WWI had on America. History-based lesson plans focus on topics including WWI's social impact on women, Native Americans, African Americans and all Americans, as the United States stepped onto the world stage as a global power for the first time in history.

: The non-profit whose mission supports programs, projects and activities commemorating and educating about America's role in World War I, created the WWI Memorial "Virtual Explorer" AR app. It introduces a next generation of young adults to the transformational impact WWI had on America. History-based lesson plans focus on topics including WWI's social impact on women, Native Americans, African Americans and all Americans, as the United States stepped onto the world stage as a global power for the first time in history. McGraw Hill : Building on the McGraw Hill AR app launched in June, the leading global education company will launch new AR geometry and pre-algebra readiness lesson plans for middle and high school students. These interactive experiences were designed to leverage relevant 3D models and activities to reach a variety of learner types.

: Building on the launched in June, the leading global education company will launch new AR geometry and pre-algebra readiness lesson plans for middle and high school students. These interactive experiences were designed to leverage relevant 3D models and activities to reach a variety of learner types. NYC Media Lab: The winning museums, science centers and cultural institutions of the Museum Initiative will release a series of lesson plans designed to leverage existing 5G EdTech apps such as Aurelia, Visceral Science, 5G Covet, Unsung, CocoCast and GRX.



The new resources are in addition to seven professional development courses for educators, created in partnership with non-profit Digital Promise. These courses, aligned to micro-credentials, focus on serving diverse learners with technology integration and include The Art of Content Curation, Creating a Collaborative Classroom Culture and Gamifying Learning.

"We've seen first-hand through Verizon Innovative Learning how effectively integrated technology in education and providing students with next-gen tools can not only help close the digital skills gap, but also inspire them to explore educational and career paths that advance their economic mobility," said Alex Servello, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at Verizon. "We are excited to welcome new partnerships and expand on existing ones that democratize access to new immersive learning experiences and expose students to even more opportunities."

Verizon Innovative Learning

Over the last decade, working through nonprofit partners, Verizon Innovative Learning, through a suite of programs and resources, has committed $1 billion in market value to support digital equity and inclusion within education for some of the most vulnerable populations across the country. The initiative is celebrating 10 years of providing free technology, internet access and resources to schools and educators across America, reaching over 1.5 million students at schools across the U.S., including Title I schools.

With the need for in-classroom tech resources greater than ever, Verizon is continuing to expand its Verizon Innovative Learning Schools program, in partnership with nonprofit Digital Promise, by welcoming 50 new Title I schools from 11 districts across eight states, bringing the program's reach to 561 schools nationwide. Students and teachers at this new cohort of middle and high schools will be equipped with devices - including tablets, laptops and hotspots, and up to four years of data, empowering 24/7 learning in and out of the classroom.

In addition, Verizon is launching 50 new Verizon Innovative Learning Labs in Title I schools across the country this fall, bringing the total to 107 across 18 states, which will offer emerging technology with a student-facing, project based curriculum. In collaboration with nonprofit partner Heart of America and the J. Orin Edson Entrepreneurship + Innovation Institute at Arizona State University, the Verizon Innovative Learning Lab program provides students with access to robust, hands-on curriculum and learning tools such as virtual reality (VR) equipment, 3D printing stations, augmented reality (AR) apps and more in a custom-designed, state-of-the-art experiential learning environment.

These efforts are part of Citizen Verizon , the company's responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement. Through Citizen Verizon, the company is committed to providing 10 million youths with digital skills training by 2030.

Verizon delivers back-to-school savings

Verizon is helping alleviate the financial burden of back-to-school shopping with affordable deals on accessories and 5G devices, all on the network America relies on. Available all year long, college students and teachers can save up to $25/mo on all Verizon 5G Unlimited plans, and get Verizon Home Internet starting at just $19.99/mo with Auto Pay and select mobile plans, plus taxes and fees.

Verizon Communications Inc. ((NYSE, NASDAQ:VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

Verizon Innovative Learning, Verizon's award-winning education initiative, is celebrating 10 years of addressing barriers to digital inclusion for students and teachers. Since 2012, the initiative has committed $1 billion in market value to support digital equity, reaching over 1.5 million students. Verizon Innovative Learning provides free technology, internet access and resources to schools and educators across America, including extensive training and resources to enable educators to integrate technology into the classroom. In 2021, Verizon launched Verizon Innovative Learning HQ, a next-gen online education portal that provides free access to immersive XR educational experiences to all educators, including K-12 teachers, nationwide. A key initiative under Citizen Verizon, the company's responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement, Verizon Innovative Learning is helping to drive the company's commitment to provide 10 million youths with digital skills training by 2030. Learn more at CitizenVerizon.com.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.