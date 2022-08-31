Xage Launches Cybersecurity Services to Expedite Protection & Compliance

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xage, the zero trust real-world security company, today launches Xage Cybersecurity Services to accelerate cyber-defense transformation and help operators meet security requirements ahead of compliance deadlines. The company also announces the appointment of Amit Pawar, VP of Consulting and Services, bringing decades of experience organizing and leading cybersecurity programs for industrial operators.



Critical infrastructure is a prime target for cyberattacks, and operators are under pressure to protect at-risk systems. Just last month, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) updated security guidelines for pipeline operators and set a 90-day deadline to submit a cybersecurity implementation plan. All operations across sectors may need independent expertise to successfully integrate new security approaches, such as zero trust, into existing strategies. Outside consultants also help operators protect against the latest threats and reach government compliance.

"Our objective is to cyber-harden critical infrastructure against growing threats, and Xage has deep experience securing operational technology (OT) and OT-IT environments in compliance with the newest regulatory requirements. For example, we've helped some of the largest oil and gas pipeline operators in North America obtain TSA compliance approval across thousands of sites," said Duncan Greatwood, CEO of Xage. "While there is clear urgency to adopt proactive cybersecurity approaches such as zero trust, it's not easy to bring modern security to existing systems. We're expanding our capabilities and welcoming Amit to the team to provide critical infrastructure operators with the expert assessment, design, and implementation services they need to achieve both protection and compliance."

To help scale its service delivery, Xage is partnering with global system integrators (GSIs), starting with HCL Technologies. HCL's worldwide presence and extensive industrial and cybersecurity experience, combined with Xage's zero trust expertise for real-world operations, will enable critical infrastructure organizations to accelerate their shift to proactive cyber-defense strategies.

Xage Services features a full lifecycle of consulting and global implementation capabilities, including:

Assess: Xage analyzes and evaluates current systems and networks for vulnerabilities and gaps against any federal security guidelines.

Design: Following the assessment, Xage outlines suggested technologies and strategies based on gaps, and develops a roadmap and implementation plan to meet goals and compliance requirements.

Implement: Once an implementation plan is drawn, Xage guides organizations through adoption. For pipeline operators focused on meeting TSA guidelines for their operations in North America, this process includes developing and maintaining a required Incident Response Plan.

Support: Post implementation of cybersecurity controls based on TSA approved plan, Xage covers ongoing maintenance and improvements through continuous review and SLA-based operational support, including ongoing implementation assessment programs.

About Xage

Xage is the first and only zero trust real-world security company. Xage's solutions and services accelerate and simplify the way enterprises secure, manage and transform digital operations across OT, IT, and cloud. Xage products include Identity & Access Management (IAM), remote access, and dynamic data security, all powered by the Xage Fabric. Xage also offers Xage Cybersecurity Services, which deliver expert design, implementation, and support services to accelerate the adoption of proactive cyber-defense and underpin secure digital transformation. Xage is currently offering a free trial for secure remote access to qualified critical infrastructure operators.

