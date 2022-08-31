TEAL Announces New Industry Podcast, IoT Connect

SEATTLE, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teal is excited to announce the launch of its new industry podcast, IoT Connect. The newly released podcast will cover topics around the Internet of Things (IoT) with the singular goal of engaging with the IoT community. IoT Connect delves into a wide range of themes surrounding the growing world of IoT, and each episode will welcome experts from various industries and backgrounds.

The connected IoT market has accelerated substantially since the start of the decade, and the world is on track to spend $1.1 trillion (USD) on various IoT tech by 2023. However, keeping up to date on current technology that is driving the IoT revolution can be challenging in an ever-evolving world with constant innovation. IoT Connect was launched to connect and inform like-minded pioneers who are passionate about the IoT industry.

"IoT Connect empowers listeners with the latest insights from the most influential leaders in the space. We want people in our community to learn from the podcast and use this information to engage with the next generation of connected solutions that are transforming the world before our eyes," said Michael Johnston, Co-Founder and CBO of Teal.

Tune in and hear from top industry influencers on how technological innovation is benefiting and empowering businesses across many verticals. IoT Connect will get up-close and personal with some of today's brightest IoT industry leaders, representing a wide range of businesses in connectivity, 5G, private LTE, healthcare, robotics, oil and gas, manufacturing, shipping, fleets, mobility, agriculture, retail, and others.

Recent episodes of IoT Connect have featured interviews with guests including:

Former President and CEO of AT&T Mobility and Consumer Operations Glenn Lurie, who discusses how IoT went from being non-existent to one of the most important areas of growth for carriers. Find out why IoT is such an important segment for carriers and what's on the horizon as IoT begins to change and shape the world.

IoT expert and influencer Rob Tiffany recently joined the podcast to share insights on how IoT has evolved, where it's going, and first-hand experience of solving connectivity challenges at the edge. Rob also discusses his love for digital twins and some IoT innovations that he's excited about.

TEAL Co-founders, Robby Hamblet and Michael Johnston, discuss their entrepreneurial journey and why they are passionate about democratizing access to carrier networks worldwide.

If you're passionate about the IoT space and want to learn about the latest technology and trends, be sure to tune in to IoT Connect. Listen in or watch online by clicking the links below. Be sure to like our channels so you don't miss a beat.

About IoT Connect

IoT Connect is brought to you by Teal, a wholly owned and patented eSIM platform that connects any IoT device to any network worldwide. Teal gives customers the freedom to choose the network they want within one platform they control and is the world's first and only U.S.-built, GSMA certified eSIM platform. IoT Connect welcomes thought-leaders from across the industry to discuss the latest news, topics, and trends transforming the Internet of Things (IoT).

