Emergency First Aid in Sports
The benefits of the Centaur Training Services - FA Basic Sports First Aid course is a foundation first aid sports-specific course for ‘lay first aiders’.
The provision of first aid is essential to support organised amateur and professional sporting activities for adults and minors in the UK.”PRESTON, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FA Basic Sports First Aid course is a foundation first aid sports-specific course for ‘lay first aiders’. Aimed specifically at sports coaches, PE teachers, personal trainers, athletes, gym supervisors, teachers, parents and volunteers, who have a responsibility for the health and safety, and well-being of their athletes. The course is also suitable for athletes who wish to broaden their knowledge and be able to help their peers should the need arise. The provision of first aid is essential to support organised amateur and professional sporting activities for adults and minors in the UK.
The Centaur Training Services administered course aims to:
• To provide the student with an understanding of the general duties, responsibilities and treatment principles of first aid.
• To provide students with the basic knowledge, skills and attitude necessary to recognise and differentiate major from minor injuries and the ability to offer basic first aid and injury/illness management and advice to a participant who has sustained illness/injury when engaged in sports activity, or sports environments.
Objectives
On completion of the course, the student should be able to:
• Describe the duties, responsibilities, general treatment principles and priorities of emergency care provision.
• Describe the elements of pre-event preparation for emergency care provision.
• Demonstrate an understanding of basic anatomy and physiology in relation to first aid.
• Conduct the logical ‘on-field’ assessment SALTAPS (See, Ask, Look, Touch, Active, Passive, Strength), to assess if an athlete needs to be rested or removed from the field of play, and apply the principles of infection control if necessary.
• Recognise and respond to the signs and symptoms of common injuries and illnesses.
The course is divided into three modules:
• General principles of first aid and emergency aid.
• Common musculoskeletal injuries, ‘on-field’ assessment and basic first aid management for acute soft tissue injury.
• Common medical conditions, the first aid kit and after-incident issues.
The FA Basic Sports First Aid course requires that candidates understand the principles, practice, and ethics of first aid. To be eligible for assessment and certification students must have completed all elements of the course. Assessment consists of 5 minutes (oral questioning) of practical observation in basic life support. The assessment will relate to the student’s knowledge and understanding of the course content; the scenario will be either the recognition and response to an illness or the recognition and response to an injury.
Once attained, the qualification lasts three years and to remain qualified, holders must complete another course within the final three months before the expiry of their current qualification. Students must be 16 years of age or over on the date of the start of the course. This course is accredited by FAIB but can be accredited by Qualsafe awards for a small extra fee, depending on your needs (you must inform Centaur Training Services if you want it to be accredited by Qualsafe when booking).
