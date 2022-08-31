Shelbyville-Bedford County Public Library Receives Technology Grant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Speaker Pro Tempore Pat Marsh, Senator Shane Reeves and Secretary of State Tre Hargett supported the Shelbyville-Bedford County Public Library with a $10,000 Training Opportunities for the Public, TOP, Grant to hire an instructor to provide one-on-one computer help for their patrons.

“The Shelbyville-Bedford County Public Library is an important asset to our community that provides access to a variety of valuable resources and services,” said Speaker Pro Tempore Pat Marsh. “This funding will help ensure that residents are able to be productive and successful with a computer. I look forward to the positive impact this grant will have in our area.”

“This grant will make the Shelbyville-Bedford County Public Library an even greater asset to the community,” said Sen Reeves. “Individualized classes on topics including computer help and job applications are an invaluable resource. Libraries are an integral part of our communities and I appreciate the Secretary of State’s office for its support.”

TOP Grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State, and supported by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. TOP Grants are available for public libraries to provide digital literacy training to the public, hotpots, solar charging stations, increase internet access at the library and for the Digital Navigators pilot project.

"Tennesseans rely on the technology resources available through public libraries to complete schoolwork, apply for jobs, print documents and so much more," said Secretary Hargett. "I commend the Shelbyville-Bedford County Public Library for using their TOP grant funding to provide an instructor to help patrons use technology, sometimes for the first time. Thanks to Sen. Reeves and Rep. Marsh for making this grant possible."

This year, more than $349,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 50 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.