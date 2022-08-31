Lawrence County Public Library Receives Technology Grant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Senator Joey Hensley, Representative Clay Doggett and Secretary of State Tre Hargett supported the Lawrence County Public Library with a $5,563 Training Opportunities for the Public, TOP, Grant to purchase solar charging tables for their patrons and celebrated the opening of The Library Green.

“I’m pleased this grant has been awarded for solar charging tables, which will enhance the working and learning experience at Lawrence County Public Library,” said Sen. Hensley. “Libraries are an integral part of our communities and I appreciate the Secretary of State’s office for its support.”

“The Lawrence County Public Library is a great asset to our community. This grant provides a creative way to expand access to essential services to the public,” said Rep. Doggett. “I greatly appreciate Secretary Hargett’s support as well as the efforts of our library staff who work hard to better serve our citizens.”

TOP Grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State, and supported by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. TOP Grants are available for public libraries to provide digital literacy training to the public, hotpots, solar charging stations, increase internet access at the library and for the Digital Navigators pilot project.

Sen. Hensley and Secretary Hargett helped cut the ribbon for The Library Green, a useable green space transformed by the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce’s 2021-2022 Leadership Lawrence class. The Library Green features a fenced-in open grassy space with picnic tables built by Boy Scout Troop 268 that the public can use and the Lawrence County Public Library plans to use for outdoor programming.

"The solar charging tables and beautiful new green space will help the Lawrence County Public Library serve their patrons," said Secretary Hargett. "I appreciate Sen. Hensley and Rep. Doggett working to make this grant possible."

This year, more than $349,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 50 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.