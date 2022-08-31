We help women

Submit Release
ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, USA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We have rolled out a new website dedicated to getting women the funds they need to get an abortion whether they need the pill or the procedure. We also offer funding for women that need to travel to another state where abortion is still legal.

It is a crowd funding type of site that will cater to women in need. This new website will pay 80% of all donations minus any transaction fees directly to the woman in need.

The URL for this new website is https://helpmeabort.com.

Everyone can do something.

We are asking YOU to help promote this new site as well as telling women in need where they can find help.

If everyone donates a little, it can mean allot.

