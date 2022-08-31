Temporary regulation modification for snook in Charlotte Harbor effective Sept. 1

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has filed an Executive Order this month to extend the catch-and-release only limit on snook in the area of Charlotte Harbor until Dec. 1, 2022, when normal regulations for snook will go into effect.

These temporary regulation modifications are in response to ongoing concerns stemming from the prolonged red tide, which was more severe in this area regarding habitat conditions, including seagrass loss, in the waters in and around Charlotte Harbor.

“Redfish, snook and trout are important fisheries in southwest Florida,” said Eric Sutton, FWC Executive Director. “The Commission has made significant changes to our process in setting regulations for these species including habitat conditions. Charlotte Harbor was the epicenter of the prolonged red tide and has experienced habitat impacts. We would like to spend more time evaluating these variables.”

“I’ve heard from our scientists and our stakeholders, and I support a temporary measure to give more time to evaluate snook management options,” said Steven Hudson, Vice Chairman of the Commission. “Given the red tide history in this specific area, as well as concerns about habitat, I think it’s important to take a conservative approach.”

Visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Snook” for more information on snook regulations. You can also download the Fish Rules App at Instagram.com/FishRulesApp or Facebook.com/FishRulesApp for updated regulations.