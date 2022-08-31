Tech Legend Dr. Jan Uddenfeldt Joins Aquabyte Board of Directors

Dr. Jan Uddenfeldt, inventor and driver of GSM, Bluetooth, 3G and 4G LTE, joins Aquabyte Board of Directors Aquabyte improves fish health and sustainability

Inventor/Driver of GSM, Bluetooth, 3G and 4G LTE drawn by “Very Advanced Technology to Solve a Real Problem”

I’m used to building things. Bluetooth, 3G, 4G, were great inventions, but you have to build the industry as well. I’m looking forward to that aspect of Aquabyte, to grow an increasingly vital market.” — Dr. Jan Uddenfeldt, Former Ericsson and Sony Mobile CTO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aquabyte, which uses computer vision and AI to give fish farms unprecedented insight into the health, growth, and sustainability of their fish, today announced that Dr. Jan Uddenfeldt has joined the company’s Board of Directors.

Dr. Uddenfeldt is one of the main inventors and industry drivers of wireless technology (GSM, mobile broadband, bluetooth, 3G and 4G LTE) and is known for his ability to bridge entrepreneurial product development with industrial-scale optimization and market-building.

The former CTO of Ericsson and Sony Mobile moved to Silicon Valley 14 years ago, and is “always drawn to complex problems and their solutions.” He now advises both multi-billion dollar companies and startups: he has worked with more than 12 startup companies and made several exits.

Uddenfeldt said he had heard buzz in Silicon Valley about Aquabyte and was intrigued by the company’s leadership in a critical new industry, as well as its complex systemic solutions.

“Aquabyte is delivering very advanced hardware and software, using Smart AI and Computer Vision to improve and disrupt the fish farming industry and make it more efficient and sustainable. The product is very important itself, but it’s really a complex system business, in a way I recognize from the network industry. I think I can be of use there, ” Uddenfeldt said.

“The market for sustainable fish is going to grow, and that is very promising. Plus, of course it’s fun that it’s in Norway. I look forward to contributing to the synergy of Scandinavian and Silicon Valley culture,” he added.

Aquabyte CEO Bryton Shang noted that Dr. Uddenfeldt’s global experience with roots in Scandinavia and Silicon Valley mirrors his company’s current scope as well as its future ambitions. “Dr. Uddenfeldt’s achievements stand on their own, and we are honored that he will join our Board of Directors. I am excited to tap his deep experience in blending the contributions of international teams to bring the strongest product to market,” Shang said.

Looking back on his own experience, Uddenfeldt noted that “I’m used to building things. Bluetooth, 3G, 4G, were all great inventions, but you have to build the industry as well. I’m looking forward to that aspect of Aquabyte, bringing both the entrepreneurial and industrial perspectives to help grow an increasingly vital market and join the company’s mission of meeting the world’s demand for sustainable protein.”



About Aquabyte

Aquabyte was built at the intersection of fish welfare, computer vision/AI, and engineering, to improve fish farming efficiency and sustainability. Its international team of machine learning experts, entrepreneurs, and aquaculture biologists are focused on delivering solutions with a real-world impact. With offices in San Francisco, New York, Chile, and Norway, Aquabyte partners with fish farms to transform aquaculture and meet the world’s growing demand for sustainable protein. To learn more, please visit www.aquabyte.ai.