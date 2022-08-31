ASAP Expands In-Stadium Mobile Ordering with Alabama, Adds Alcohol

New Deal Introduces Newly Rebranded ASAP Ordering App

ASAP, the on-demand delivery brand for Waitr Holdings Inc. WTRH, has announced a new partnership with the University of Alabama. The new agreement brings back in-stadium ordering to Bryant-Denny Stadium – along with the exciting new addition of beer and wine as pick-up options. Fans will be able to order food and beverages right from their phones using the new ASAP app.

ASAP's proprietary in-stadium ordering technology allows fans to continue watching the game and avoid long lines at concession areas. ASAP's new in-stadium mobile ordering agreement with Alabama is the latest stadium deal for the company. In just the past few weeks, ASAP has signed stadium ordering partnerships with the New York Giants, the New York Jets and the New Orleans Saints.

The partnership with Alabama includes ASAP branding throughout the stadium. The video board, in-stadium LED, and other signage will promote ASAP mobile ordering with the concession areas clearly identifying ASAP pick-up sites.

"Alabama has one of the best game-day atmospheres in the country, and we're excited to be back to enhance that experience with the new ASAP platform," said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of the Board of ASAP, Inc. "In our first year, fans told us they loved ‘skipping the wait' at concession stands throughout Bryant-Denny Stadium, and we believe the new beer and wine service will be every bit as popular."

To order food and beverages – including alcohol in most sections – using the ASAP platform, fans simply scan QR codes in the concourse, or download the ASAP app. With notifications enabled, they are alerted when their order is ready for pickup. In addition, ASAP platform brand ambassadors will be stationed throughout the stadium to bolster the overall fan experience and educate fans on mobile ordering.

The mobile ordering experience for Alabama games also serves as an introduction of the new ASAP brand name to the state. Just last week, the company rebranded and officially changed its name from Waitr to ASAP, signaling a new "deliver anything" business model. In the coming weeks, ASAP will expand its on-demand service to offer same-day delivery of a wide variety of items such as food, alcohol, apparel, luxury, sporting goods, auto parts and electrical products.

About ASAP.COM

ASAP.COM, the on-demand delivery brand for Waitr Holdings Inc., is an online ordering technology platform using the "deliver anything ASAP" model making it easy to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts and more at your fingertips and get them delivered ASAP. Its proprietary in-stadium mobile ordering technology now provides an enhanced fan experience at sports and entertainment venues, allowing fans to place orders from their favorite in-stadium concessions, directly from their seats. Additionally, the ASAP.COM platform facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. It provides a convenient way to discover, order and receive a wide variety of on-demand products – ASAP. As of June 30, 2022, ASAP.COM operates in approximately 1,000 cities throughout the United States.

