Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,154 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,387 in the last 365 days.

Florida Film Maker Wins at the Accolade Global Film Competition

Image picture of Mathew Tretola Tolacraft Products Owner

Mathew Tretola (Filmmaker)

Image still from the animated short film Brownies by Mathew Tretola Tolacraft Products

Image still from animated short film "Brownies"

Logo image picture for Tolacraft Products entertainment animation company by Mathew Tretola

Tolacraft Products logo

Mathew Tretola wins two Awards of Merit at the Accolade Global Film Competition

The Accolade is not an easy award to win. Entries are received from around the world from powerhouse companies to remarkable new talent.”
— Rick Prickett

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mathew Tretola, of Tolacraft Products, has won two Awards of Merit from The Accolade Global Film Competition.

"Award of Merit: Animation" and a second Award of Merit for " Special Effects: Animation"

The awards were given for Mathew Tretola's exciting new animated short film, Brownies. Brownies features exceptional comedic skill and visual animated effects.

"It is such an amazing honor to be awarded at The Accolade Global Film Competition. I am so proud of my newest short film and the awesome job my team did to help make it what it is." - Mathew Tretola.

The Accolade recognizes film, television, videography and new media professionals who demonstrate exceptional achievement in craft and creativity, and those who produce standout entertainment or contribute to profound social change. Entries are judged by highly qualified professionals in the film and television industry. Information about the Accolade and a list of recent winners can be found at www.accoladecompetition.org.

In winning an Accolade, Creator and Director, Mathew Tretola joins the ranks of other high-profile winners of this internationally respected award including the Oscar-winning production of The Lady in Number Six by Malcolm Clarke, the very talented Dave Bossert of Disney for his short documentary, The Tunes Behind The Toons, Hollywood industry veteran Ron Howard for When You Find Me and Highwire Films Australia for their popular ABC TV series twentysomething.

Rick Prickett, who chairs The Accolade Global Film Competition, had this to say about the latest winners, “The Accolade is not an easy award to win. Entries are received from around the world from powerhouse companies to remarkable new talent. The Accolade helps set the standard for craft and creativity. The judges were pleased with the exceptional high quality of entries. The goal of The Accolade is to help winners achieve the recognition they deserve.”

Mathew Tretola
Tolacraft Products
+1 5183132749
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Official Trailer for animated short film Brownies

You just read:

Florida Film Maker Wins at the Accolade Global Film Competition

Distribution channels: Movie Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.