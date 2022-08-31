Florida Film Maker Wins at the Accolade Global Film Competition

Mathew Tretola (Filmmaker) Image still from animated short film "Brownies" Tolacraft Products logo

Mathew Tretola wins two Awards of Merit at the Accolade Global Film Competition

The Accolade is not an easy award to win. Entries are received from around the world from powerhouse companies to remarkable new talent.” — Rick Prickett

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mathew Tretola, of Tolacraft Products, has won two Awards of Merit from The Accolade Global Film Competition.

"Award of Merit: Animation" and a second Award of Merit for " Special Effects: Animation"

The awards were given for Mathew Tretola's exciting new animated short film, Brownies. Brownies features exceptional comedic skill and visual animated effects.

"It is such an amazing honor to be awarded at The Accolade Global Film Competition. I am so proud of my newest short film and the awesome job my team did to help make it what it is." - Mathew Tretola.

The Accolade recognizes film, television, videography and new media professionals who demonstrate exceptional achievement in craft and creativity, and those who produce standout entertainment or contribute to profound social change. Entries are judged by highly qualified professionals in the film and television industry. Information about the Accolade and a list of recent winners can be found at www.accoladecompetition.org.

In winning an Accolade, Creator and Director, Mathew Tretola joins the ranks of other high-profile winners of this internationally respected award including the Oscar-winning production of The Lady in Number Six by Malcolm Clarke, the very talented Dave Bossert of Disney for his short documentary, The Tunes Behind The Toons, Hollywood industry veteran Ron Howard for When You Find Me and Highwire Films Australia for their popular ABC TV series twentysomething.

Rick Prickett, who chairs The Accolade Global Film Competition, had this to say about the latest winners, “The Accolade is not an easy award to win. Entries are received from around the world from powerhouse companies to remarkable new talent. The Accolade helps set the standard for craft and creativity. The judges were pleased with the exceptional high quality of entries. The goal of The Accolade is to help winners achieve the recognition they deserve.”

Official Trailer for animated short film Brownies