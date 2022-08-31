Competitive Generic Therapy Approvals

|
RLD Name and NDA Number
ANDA Number
ANDA Applicant
Active Ingredient Name, Dosage Form, Strength
Date of Approval
Eligible for CGT Exclusivity
CGT Exclusivity Forfeiture
Date of First Commercial Marketing of CGT with Exclusivity
|168
|Lyrica CR Tablets, NDA 209501
|215577
|Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc.
|Pregabalin Extended-Release Tablets, 82.5 mg, 165 mg, and 330 mg
|8/26/2022
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|167
|Cetrotide Injection, NDA 021197
|215737
|Akorn Operating Company LLC
|Cetrorelix Acetate for Injection, 0.25 mg/vial, Single-Dose
|8/12/2022
|Yes
|
|
|166
|Divigel Gel, NDA 022038
|211783
|Chemo Research S.L.
|Estradiol Gel, 0.1%
|8/10/2022
|Yes
|
|
|165
|Clindagel Gel, NDA 050782
|214668
|Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC
|Clindamycin Phosphate Gel USP, 1%
|8/5/2022
|Yes
|N/A
|8/5/2022
|164
|Bactroban Cream, NDA 050746
|212465
|Padagis Israel Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|Mupirocin Cream USP, 2%
|8/3/2022
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|163
|Taytulla Capsules, NDA 204426
|213418
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited
|Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol Capsules and Ferrous Fumarate Capsules, 1 mg/20 mcg
|7/27/2022
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|162
|Vasostrict Injection, NDA 204485
|211857
|Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Vasopressin Injection USP, 20 Units/mL Single-Dose Vials
|7/18/2022
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|161
|Nalfon Capsules, NDA 017604
|214475
|Rising Pharma Holdings, Inc.
|Fenoprofen Calcium Capsules USP, 400 mg
|7/18/2022
|Yes
|N/A
|8/15/2022
|160
|Atropine Sulfate Ophthalmic Solution USP, NDA 206289
|214752
|Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC
|Atropine Sulfate Ophthalmic Solution USP, 1%
|7/14/2022
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|159
|Isordil Tablets, NDA 012093
|215723
|Rubicon Research Private Limited
|Isosorbide Dinitrate Tablets USP, 40 mg
|7/8/2022
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|158
|Neostigmine Methylsulfate Injection USP, NDA 203629
|216291
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
|Neostigmine Methylsulfate Injection USP, 3 mg/3 mL (1 mg/mL) Single-Dose Prefilled Syringes
|7/6/2022
|Yes
|N/A
|7/25/2022
|157
|Plasma-Lyte 148 Injection, NDA 017378
|215370
|Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC
|Multiple Electrolytes Injection Type 1 USP, pH 5.5, Single-Dose Containers
|6/29/2022
|Yes
|
|
|156
|Carbaglu Tablets for Oral Suspension, NDA 022562
|213395
|Navinta LLC
|Carglumic Acid Tablets for Oral Suspension, 200 mg
|6/22/2022
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|155
|Narcan Nasal Spray, NDA 208411
|211951
|Padagis Israel Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|Naloxone Hydrochloride Nasal Spray, 4 mg/spray
|6/21/2022
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|154
|Infants’ Advil Concentrated Drops, NDA 020812
|214071
|Strides Pharma Inc.
|Ibuprofen Oral Suspension USP, 50 mg/1.25 mL (40 mg/mL) (OTC)
|6/9/2022
|Yes
|
|
|153
|Plasma-Lyte A Injection pH 7.4, NDA 017378
|215371
|Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC
|Multiple Electrolytes Injection Type 1 USP, pH 7.4, Single-Dose Containers
|6/8/2022
|Yes
|
|
|152
|Epiduo Forte Topical Gel, NDA 207917
|214553
|Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc.
|Adapalene and Benzoyl Peroxide Topical Gel, 0.3%/2.5%
|6/3/2022
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|151
|Epiduo Forte Topical Gel, NDA 207917
|212464
|Padagis US, LLC
|Adapalene and Benzoyl Peroxide Topical Gel, 0.3%/2.5%
|5/31/2022
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|150
|Atropine Sulfate Injection, NDA 214652
|216120
|American Regent, Inc.
|Atropine Sulfate Injection USP, 0.4 mg/mL and 1 mg/mL Single-Dose Vials
|5/26/2022
|Yes
|No
|8/2/2022
|149
|Brovana Inhalation Solution, NDA 021912
|215385
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
|Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution, 15 mcg/2 mL, Unit-Dose Vial
|5/26/2022
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|148
|Alimta, NDA 021462
|214073
|Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc.
|Pemetrexed for Injection USP, 1000 mg/vial
|5/25/2022
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|147
|Lexiscan Injection, NDA 022161
|214252
|International Medication Systems, Limited
|Regadenoson Injection, 0.4 mg/5 mL (0.08 mg/mL) Single-Dose Pre-Filled Syringe
|5/23/2022
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|146
|Visipaque, NDA 20351
|214271
|Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
|Iodixanol Injection USP, 270 mg Iodine/mL and 320 mg Iodine/mL Single Dose Bottles
|5/19/2022
|Yes
|No
|7/13/2022
|145
|Pentasa Extended-Release Capsules, NDA 020049
|214585
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc.
|Mesalamine Extended Release Capsules USP, 500 mg
|5/11/2022
|Yes
|No
|
5/18/2022
|144
|Brovana Inhalation Solution, NDA 021912
|214779
|Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited
|Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution, 15 mcg (base)/2 mL Unit-dose Vial
|5/10/2022
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|143
|Zinc Sulfate Injection USP, NDA 209377
|216249
|Gland Pharma Limited
|Zinc Sulfate Injection USP, 30 mg/10 mL (3 mg/mL) and 25 mg/5 mL (5 mg/mL)
|5/3/2022
|Yes
|N/A
|6/27/2022
|142
|Targretin Gel, NDA 021056
|215398
|Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC
|Bexarotene Gel, 1%
|4/27/2022
|Yes
|No
|5/17/2022
|141
|AquaMEPHYTON Injection, NDA 012223
|214596
|Cipla Limited
|Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 1 mg/0.5 mL and 10 mg/mL Single-Dose Vials
|4/22/2022
|Yes
|N/A
|5/3/2022
|140
|AquaMEPHYTON Injection, NDA 012223
|212424
|Cipla Limited
|Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 1 mg/0.5 mL and 10 mg/mL Single-Dose Ampules
|4/22/2022
|Yes
|
|5/3/2022 (by ANDA 214596)
|139
|Sinequan Capsules, NDA 016798
|213796
|Edenbridge Pharmaceuticals, LLC
|Doxepin Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 150 mg
|4/19/2022
|Yes
|N/A
|5/2/2022
|138
|Mestinon Oral Solution, NDA 015193
|212405
|Milla Pharmaceuticals, Inc
|Pyridostigmine Bromide Solution USP, 60 mg/5 mL
|4/19/2022
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|137
|Lexiscan Injection, NDA 022161
|213210
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Inc.
|Regadenoson Injection, 0.4 mg/5 mL (0.08 mg/mL) Single-Dose Pre-filled Syringe
|4/11/2022
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|136
|Ganirelix Acetate Injection, NDA 021057
|212613
|Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Ganirelix Acetate Injection, 250 mcg/0.5 mL Prefilled Syringe
|4/7/2022
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|135
|Noxafil Delayed-Released Tablets, NDA 205053
|212500
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Inc.
|Posaconazole Delayed-Release Tablets, 100 mg
|4/7/2022
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|134
|Butalbital and Acetaminophen Tablets, ANDA 89988
|214088
|Havix Group Inc.
|Butalbital and Acetaminophen Tablets, 25 mg/325 mg
|4/7/2022
|Yes
|Yes
|N/A
|133
|BiDil Tablets, NDA 020727
|215586
|RiconPharma LLC
|Isosorbide Dinitrate and Hydralazine Hydrochloride Tablets, 20 mg/37.5 mg
|4/6/2022
|Yes
|N/A
|4/12/2022
|132
|Revatio for Oral Suspension, NDA 203109
|211638
|Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Sildenafil for Oral Suspension, 10 mg/mL
|3/23/2022
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|131
|Carafate Oral Suspension, NDA 019183
|211884
|VistaPharm, Inc.
|Sucralfate Oral Suspension, 1 g/10 mL
|3/15/2022
|Yes
|N/A
|3/15/2022
|130
|Brovana Inhalation Solution, NDA 021912
|214736
|VistaPharm, Inc.
|Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution, 15 mcg (base)/2 mL, Unit-Dose Vial
|3/2/2022
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|129
|Apokyn Injection NDA 021264
|212025
|Sage Chemical, Inc.
|Apomorphine Hydrochloride Injection, 30 mg/3 mL (10 mg/mL), Single-Patient-Use Glass Cartridge
|2/23/2022
|Yes
|N/A
|2/25/2022
|128
|Veltin Gel, NDA 050803
|212845
|Solaris Pharma Corporation
|Clindamycin Phosphate and Tretinoin Gel, 1.2%/0.025%
|2/10/2022
|Yes
|N/A
|4/12/2022
|127
|Lanoxin Tablets, NDA 020405
|214982
|Aurobindo Pharma Limited
|Digoxin Tablets USP, 0.0625 mg, 0.125 mg, and 0.25 mg
|2/8/2022
|Yes (0.0625 mg); No (0.125 mg); No (0.25 mg)
|N/A
|0.0625 mg - 2/17/2022
|126
|Revex, NDA 020459
|212955
|Purdue Pharma L.P.
|Nalmefene Hydrochloride Injection, 2 mg/2 mL (1 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials
|2/8/2022
|Yes
|Relinquished
|N/A
|125
|Cystadane Powder, NDA 020576
|210508
|Lukare Medical, LLC
|Betaine Anhydrous for Oral Solution, 180 grams/bottle
|1/28/2022
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|124
|Atropine Sulfate Injection, NDA 021146
|215342
|Amneal EU, Limited
|Atropine Sulfate Injection USP, 0.5 mg/5 mL (0.1 mg/mL) Single-Dose Syringe
|1/26/2022
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|123
|Monurol Granules, NDA 050717
|211881
|Cipla USA, Inc.
|Fosfomycin Tromethamine Suspension 3 g (base) Single-Dose Sachet
|1/26/2022
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|122
Migranal Nasal Spray, NDA 020148
|214105
|Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC
|Dihydroergotamine Mesylate Nasal Spray, 4 mg/mL (1 mL Vial)
|1/4/2022
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|121
|AmBisome Liposome for Injection, NDA 050740
|212514
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc.
|Amphotericin B Liposome for Injection, 50 mg/vial Single-Dose Vial
|12/14/2021
|Yes
|N/A
|2/15/2022
|120
|Timoptic Ophthalmic Solution in Ocudose, NDA 019463
|212592
|Pharmaceutical Project Solutions, Inc.
|Timolol Maleate Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.25% (base) and 0.5% (base), Single-Dose Vials
|12/13/2021
|Yes
|N/A
|2/26/2022
|119
|Atropine Sulfate Injection, NDA 209260
|213561
|Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.
Atropine Sulfate Injection USP, 8 mg/20 mL (0.4 mg/mL) Multi-Dose Vial
|12/1/2021
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|118
|Atropine Sulfate, NDA 206289
|215624
|Apotex
|Atropine Sulfate Ophthalmic Solution, USP 1%
|11/26/2021
|Yes
|No
|11/26/2021
|117
|Cystadane, NDA 20576
|214864
|Novitium Pharma
|Betaine Anhydrous for Oral Solution, 180 grams/bottle
|11/23/2021
|Yes
|No
|2/3/2022
|116
|Isordil, NDA 012093
|211290
|Par Pharmaceutical, Inc.
|Isosorbide Dinitrate Tablets USP, 40 mg
|11/23/2021
|Yes
|No
|12/22/2021
|115
|Perforomist Inhalation Solution, NDA 022007
|215078
|Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited
|Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution, 20 mcg/2 mL per Unit-Dose Vial
|11/22/2021
|No
|N/A
|No
|114
|Revatio, NDA 203109
|212312
|Tris Pharma, Inc.
|Sildenafil for Oral Suspension, 10 mg/mL
|11/17/2021
|No
|N/A
|No
|113
|Arranon, NDA 021877
|215037
|Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc.
|Nelarabine Injection, 250 mg/50 mL (5 mg/mL), SingleDose Vial
|11/17/2021
|Yes
|No
|11/23/2021
|112
|Bactroban 2% Cream, NDA 050746
|213053
|Aleor Dermaceuticals Limited
|Mupirocin Cream USP, 2%
|11/16/2021
|Yes
|No
|12/29/2021
|111
|Librax Capsules, NDA 012750
|211476
|Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.
|Chlordiazepoxide Hydrochloride and Clidinium Bromide Capsules USP, 5 mg/2.5 mg
|11/2/2021
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|110
|Prexxartan, NDA 209139
|214102
|Novitium Pharma, LLC
|Valsartan Oral Solution, 20 mg/5 mL (4 mg/mL)
|11/2/2021
|Yes
|Yes
|N/A
|109
|Monurol, NDA 050171
|214554
|Alkem Laboratories Limited
|Fosfomycin Tromethamine Granules for Oral Solution, 3 g (base) Single-Dose Packet
|10/21/2021
|No
|
|N/A
|108
|Decadron Tablets, NDA 011664
|215106
|Amneal EU, Limited
|Dexamethasone Tablets USP, 4 mg and 6 mg
|10/14/2021
|Yes
|No
|4 mg - 10/22/2021; 6 mg - 10/21/2021
|107
|Carbaglu Tablets for Oral Suspension, NDA 016636
|213729
|Novitium Pharma, LLC
|Carglumic Acid Tablets for Oral Suspension, 200 mg
|10/13/2021
|Yes
|N0
|12/20/2021
|106
|Mexitil Capsules, NDA 018873
|214089
|Aavis Pharmaceuticals
|Mexiletine Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 150 mg, 200 mg, and 250 mg
|10/1/2021
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|105
|Zomig Nasal Spray, NDA 021450
|212469
|Padagis US, LLC
|Zolmitriptan Nasal Spray USP, 2.5 mg/spray and 5 mg/spray
|9/30/2021
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|104
|Absorica Capsules, NDA 021951
|212333
|Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC
|Isotretinoin Capsules USP, 10 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg
|9/21/2021
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|103
|Quinaglute ER Tablets, NDA 016647
|212589
|Eywa Pharma, Inc.
|Quinidine Gluconate Extended-Release Tablets USP, 324 mg
|9/17/2021
|Yes
|Yes
|N/A
|102
|Paxil Oral Suspension, NDA 020710
|215003
|Novitium Pharma LLC
|Paroxetine Oral Suspension, 10 mg (base)/5 mL
|9/3/2021
|Yes
|No
|9/13/2021
|101
|Ortho Evra, NDA 021180
|213977
|Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.
|Onsura (Norelgestromin and Ethinyl Estradiol Transdermal
System), 150 mcg/35 mcg per day
|8/25/2021
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|100
|Aramine, NDA 009509
|211304
|Slayback Pharma LLC
|Metaraminol Bitartrate Injection USP, 100 mg (base)/10 mL (10 mg (base)/mL), Multi-Dose Vial
|8/24/2021
|Yes
|Yes
|N/A
|99
|Cuprimine, NDA 019853
|213293
|InvaGen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Penicillamine Capsules USP, 250 mg
|8/19/2021
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|98
|Clindagel, NDA 050782
|212842
|Solaris Pharma Corporation
|Clindamycin Phosphate Gel USP, 1%
|8/13/2021
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|97
|Loperamide Hydrochloride Capsules, NDA 21855
|213070
|Strides Pharma, Inc.
|Loperamide Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 2 mg (OTC)
|8/11/2021
|Yes
|No
|10/22/2021
|96
|Paraflex Tablets, NDA 011300
|215158
|Havix Group, Inc.
|Chlorzoxazone Tablets USP, 250 mg
|7/29/2021
|Yes
|No
|9/30/2021
|95
|Daraprim Tablets, NDA 008578
|211271
|Alvogen
|Pyrimethamine Tablets USP, 25 mg
|7/27/2021
|Yes
|No
|10/4/2021
|94
|Ery-Tabs, ANDA 062298
|211975
|Torrent Pharma Inc.
|Erythromycin Delayed-Release Tablets USP, 250 mg and 500 mg
|7/26/2021
|Yes
|No
|10/4/2021
|93
|Atropine Sulfate Injection USP, NDA 021146
|212868
|Accord Healthcare Inc.
|Atropine Sulfate Injection USP, 0.25 mg/5 mL (0.05 mg/mL), 0.5 mg/5 mL (0.1 mg/mL), 1 mg/10 mL (0.1 mg/mL) Single-Dose Syringe
|7/26/2021
|Yes
|No
|7/30/2021
|92
|Taytulla Capsules, NDA 204426
|214292
|Amneal Pharmaceuticals
|Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol Capsules and Ferrous Fumarate Capsules, 1 mg/20 mcg
|7/20/2021
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|91
|Theophylline Extended-Release Tablets, ANDA 90430
|212184
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited
|Theophylline Extended-Release Tablets, 450 mg
|6/3/2021
|Yes
|No
|6/11/2021
|90
|Thorazine, NDA 009149
|214542
|Genus Lifesciences Inc.
|Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride Oral Concentrate USP, 30 mg/mL and 100 mg/mL
|6/2/2021
|Yes
|No
|8/2/2021
|89
|Miacalcin Injection, NDA 017808
|212416
|Custopharm, Inc.
|Calcitonin Salmon Injection USP, 200 I.U. per mL (400 I.U. per 2 mL) Multi-Dose Vial
|5/14/2021
|Yes
|No
|5/14/2021
|88
|Revatio for Oral Suspension, NDA 203109
|213014
|Hetero Labs Limited
|Sildenafil for Oral Suspension, 10 mg/mL
|5/11/2021
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|87
|Librax Capsules, NDA 012750
|214698
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
|Chlordiazepoxide Hydrochloride and Clidinium Bromide Capsules USP, 5 mg/2.5 mg
|5/10/2021
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|86
|Sodium Acetate Injection USP, NDA 018893
|214805
|Milla Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Sodium Acetate Injection USP, 100 mEq/50 mL (2 mEq/mL) and 200 mEq/100 mL (2 mEq/mL) Pharmacy Bulk Package Vials
|5/4/2021
|Yes
|No
|7/7/2021
|85
|Thiola, NDA 019569
|214326
|Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.
|Tiopronin Tablets, 100 mg
|4/26/2021
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|84
|Librax Capsules, NDA 012750
|214065
|Alkem Laboratories Limited
|Chlordiazepoxide Hydrochloride and Clidinium Bromide Capsules USP, 5 mg/2.5 mg
|4/26/2021
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|83
|Bentyl, NDA 007961
|214721
|Novitium Pharma LLC
|Dicyclomine Hydrochloride Oral Solution USP, 10 mg/5 mL
|4/23/2021
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|82
|Foscavir Injection, NDA 020068
|213001
|Gland Pharma Limited
|Foscarnet Sodium Injection, 6000 mg/250 mL (24 mg/mL)
|4/21/2021
|Yes
|No
|7/1/2021
|81
|Thorazine Tablets, NDA 009149
|212144
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited
|Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride Tablets USP, 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg and 200 mg
|3/23/2021
|Yes
|No
|3/24/2021
|80
|Cardizem SR Extended-Release Capsules, NDA 019471
|212317
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited
|Diltiazem Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules USP, 60 mg, 90 mg, and 120 mg
|3/22/2021
|Yes
|No
|3/30/2021
|79
|Atropine Sulfate Injection NDA 209260
|213424
|Accord Healthcare Inc.
|Atropine Sulfate Injection USP, 8 mg/20 mL (0.4 mg/mL), Multiple-Dose Vial
|3/19/2021
|Yes
|No
|3/25/2021
|78
|Lotemax, NDA 020583
|212450
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc.
|Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Suspension, 0.5%
|2/26/2021
|Yes
|No
|5/6/2021
|77
|Ortho Evra, NDA 021180
|213950
|Amneal
|Norelgestromin and Ethinyl Estradiol Transdermal System, 150/35 mcg per day
|2/25/2021
|Yes
|No
|2/26/2021
|76
|Northera NDA 203202
|211818
|Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc.
|Droxidopa Capsules, 100 mg, 200 mg, 300 mg
|2/18/2021
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|75
|Lotemax, NDA 202872
|212080
|Akorn Operating Company LLC
|Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Gel, 0.5%
|2/10/2021
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|74
|Jadenu, NDA 207968
|214194
|Amneal
|Deferasirox Oral Granules, 180 mg and 360 mg
|2/9/2021
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|73
|Kenalog, NDA 011600
|212460
|Perrigo Israel Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment USP, 0.05%
|2/5/2021
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|72
|Sabril, NDA 020427
|211539
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
|Vigabatrin Tablets USP, 500 mg
|1/29/2021
|Yes
|No
|2/1/2021
|71
|Eveko, NDA 209905
|212186
|Glemark Pharmaceuticals Limited
|Amphetamine Sulfate Tablets USP, 5 mg and 10 mg
|1/27/2021
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|70
|Mexitil, NDA 018873
|214352
|RiconPharma LLC
|Mexiletine Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 150 mg, 200 mg and 250 mg
|1/25/2021
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|69
|Argatroban Injection, NDA 203049
|214235
|Caplin Steriles Limited
|Argatroban Injection, 50 mg/50 mL (1 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vial
|1/21/2021
|Yes
|Yes
|N/A
|68
|Narcan, NDA 016636
|213279
|Aurobindo Pharma Limited
|Naloxone Hydrochloride Injection USP, 2 mg/mL (1 mg/mL) prefilled Syringes
|1/14/2021
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|67
|Taytulla, NDA 204426
|212706
|Slayback Pharma LLC
|Merzee (Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol Capsules and Ferrous Fumarate Capsules, 1 mg/20 mcg)
|12/18/2020
|Yes
|No
|1/18/2021
|66
|Jublia Topical Solution, NDA 203567
|211827
|Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.
Efinaconazole Topical Solution, 10%
|12/16/2020
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|65
|Jublia Topical Solution, NDA 203567
|211851
|Perrigo Pharma International DAC
|Efinaconazole Topical Solution, 10%
|12/16/2020
|NO
|N/A
|N/A
|64
|Amicar, NDA 015197
|211629
|ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Aminocaproic Acid Tablets USP, 500 mg
|12/14/2020
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|63
|Morphine Sulfate Tablets, NDA 022207
|212451
|Alkem Laboratories
|Morphine Sulfate Tablets, 15 mg and 30 mg
|12/3/2020
|Yes
|No
|2/11/2021
|62
|Depen Tablets, NDA 019854
|212933
|Lupin Limited
|Penicillamine Tablets USP, 250 mg
|11/30/2020
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|61
|Alinia Tablets, NDA 021497
|213820
|Rising Pharma Holding, Inc.
|Nitazoxanide Tablets, 500 mg
|11/27/2020
|Yes
|No
|12/7/2020
|60
|Kenalog, NDA 011600
|213619
|Cintex Services, LLC
|Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment USP, 0.05%
|11/10/2020
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|59
|Parafon Forte DSC Tablets, NDA 011529
|212743
|Par Pharmaceutical, Inc.
|Chlorzoxazone Tablets USP, 750 mg
|11/2/2020
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|58
|Timoptic-XE, NDA 020330
|212942
|Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited
|Timolol Maleate Ophthalmic Gel Forming Solution, 0.25% and 0.5%
|10/22/2020
|Yes
|No
|11/25/2020
|57
|Librax Capsules, NDA 012750
|213530
|ECI Pharmaceuticals, LLC
|Chlordiazepoxide Hydrochloride and Clidinium Bromide Capsules USP, 5 mg/2.5 mg
|10/20/2020
|Yes
|No
|10/26/2020
|56
|Kerydin 5% Topical Solution, NDA 204427
|211848
|Perrigo Pharma International DAC
|Tavaborole Topical Solution, 5%
|10/13/2020
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|55
|Monurol, NDA 050717
|212548
|Xiromed Pharma Espana, S.L.
|Fosfomycin Tromethamine Granules for Oral Solution, 3 g (base) Single-Dose Packet
|10/6/2020
|Yes
|No
|10/6/2020
|54
|Firazyr Injection, NDA 022150
|213054
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
|Icatibant Injection, 30 mg/3 mL (10 mg/mL) Single-Dose Pre-Filled Syringe
|10/5/2020
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|53
|Claritin RediTabs, NDA 021993
|212795
|Tenshi Kaizen Private Limited.
|Loratadine Orally Disintegrating Tablets USP, 5 mg
|9/18/2020
|Yes
|Yes
|N/A
|52
|Parafon Forte DSC Tablets, NDA 011529
|212053
|i3 Pharmaceuticals
|Chlorzoxazone Tablets USP, 375 mg and 750 mg
|9/14/2020
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|51
|Taclonex, NDA 22185
|212367
|Perrigo
|Calcipotriene and Betamethasone Dipropionate Topical Suspension, 0.005%/0.064%
|9/11/2020
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|50
|Nascobal, NDA 21642
|212458
|Perrigo
|Cyanocobalamin Nasal Solution 500 mcg/spray
|9/9/2020
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|49
|Daptomycin, NDA 208385
|211403
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Inc.
|Daptomycin for Injection, 350 mg per vial (single-dose vial)
|8/31/2020
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|48
|Revatio, NDA 203109
|213041
|AptaPharma, Inc.
|Sildenafil for Oral Suspension, 10mg/mL
|8/6/2020
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|47
|Cuprimine, NDA 019853
|211867
|Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Inc.
|Penicillamine Capsules USP, 250 mg
|8/4/2020
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|46
|Metro I.V., NDA 018900
|212435
|Gland Pharma Limited
|Metronidazole Injection USP, 500 mg/100 mL (5 mg/mL)
|8/3/2020
|Yes
|Yes
|N/A
|45
|Demser, NDA 017871
|213734
|Amneal
|Metyrosine Capsules USP, 250 mg
|7/24/2020
|Yes
|No
|7/30/2020
|44
|Mexitil, NDA 018873
|213500
|CrossMedika SA
|Mexiletine Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 150 mg, 200 mg, and 250 mg
|7/22/2020
|Yes
|No
|7/22/2020
|43
|Parafon Forte DSC Tablets, NDA 011529
|212898
|Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.
|Chlorzoxazone Tablets USP, 375 mg and 750 mg
|6/17/2020
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|42
|Albenza Tablets, NDA 020666
|211636
|Lupin Limited
|Albendazole Tablets USP, 200 mg
|6/10/2020
|Yes
|Yes
|N/A
|41
|Kenalog, NDA 011600
|212356
|Strides Pharma Inc.
|Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment USP, 0.05%
|6/1/2020
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|40
|Revatio for Oral Suspension, NDA 203109
|211534
|Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.
|Sildenafil for Oral Suspension, 10 mg/mL
|5/29/2020
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|39
|Parafon Forte DSC Tablets, NDA 011529
|212185
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited
|Chlorzoxazone Tablets USP, 375 mg and 750 mg
|5/26/2020
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|38
|Bentyl (Dicyclomine Hydrochloride), NDA 007961
|212286
|Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.
|Dicyclomine Hydrochloride Oral Solution USP, 10 mg/5 mL
|5/22/2020
|Yes
|No
|5/22/2020
|37
|Migranal Nasal Spray, NDA 020148
|212907
|Cipla Limited
|Dihydroergotamine Mesylate Nasal Spray, 4 mg/mL (1 mL Vial)
|5/20/2020
|Yes
|No
|5/23/2020
|36
|K-Dur (Potassium Chloride), NDA 019439
|212861
|Amneal
|Potassium Chloride Extended-Release Tablets USP, 15 mEq
|5/8/2020
|Yes
|Yes
|N/A
|35
|Butrans (Buprenorphine), NDA
021306
|211586
|Amneal
|Buprenorphine Transdermal System, 5 mcg/hour, 7.5 mcg/hour, 10 mcg/hour, 15 mcg/hour, and 20 mcg/hour
|4/14/2020
|Yes (7.5 mcg/hour);
No (20 mcg/hour);
No (15 mcg/hour);
No (10 mcg/hour); No (5 mcg/hour)
|No
|4/16/2020
|34
|Adrenalin, NDA 204640
|211880
|International Medication Systems, Limited
|Epinephrine Injection USP, 30 mg/30 mL (1 mg/mL)
|4/24/2020
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|33
|Narcan, NDA 16636
|213209
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
|Naloxone Hydrochloride Injection USP, 2 mg/2 mL (1 mg/mL)
|3/16/2020
|Yes
|No
|3/18/2020
|32
|Tepadina, NDA 208264
|213049
|MSN Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Thiotepa for Injection USP, 15mg/vial and 100 mg/vial
|3/4/2020
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|31
|Depen, NDA 19854
|211497
|Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.
|Penicillamine Tablets USP, 250mg
|2/13/2020
|Yes
|Yes
|N/A
|30
|Mestinon, NDA 15193
|212702
|Amneal
|Pyridostigmine Bromide Oral Syrup, USP 60 mg/5 mL
|1/10/2020
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|29
|Valium, NDA 016087
|211998
|Beloteca, Inc.
|Diazepam Injection USP, 50 mg/10 mL (5 mg/mL)
|12/26/2019
|Yes
|Yes
|N/A
|28
|Proglycem Oral Suspension, NDA 017453
|211050
|e5 Pharma, LLC
|Diazoxide Oral Suspension USP, 50 mg/mL,
|12/20/2019
|Yes
|No
|12/20/2019
|27
|Triamcinolone Acetonide, ANDA 089595
|212384
|Encube
|Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment USP, 0.05%
|11/29/2019
|Yes
|No
|12/2/2019
|26
|Amicar, NDA 15197
|212492
|Amneal
|Aminocaproic Acid Tablets USP, 500 mg
|11/27/2019
|Yes
|No
|12/3/2019
|25
|Chlorzoxazone Tablets, ANDA 40861
|212253
|Novitium Pharma
|Chlorzoxazone Tablets USP, 375 mg and 750 mg
|11/27/2019
|Yes
|No
|11/27/2019
|24
|Revatio, NDA 203109
|212440
|Alkem Laboratories
|Sildenafil for Oral Suspension, 10 mg/mL
|11/27/2019
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|23
|Revatio, NDA 203109
|212883
|Ajanta Pharma
|Sildenafil for Oral Suspension, 10 mg/mL
|11/27/2019
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|22
|Butalbital and Acetaminophen, ANDA 207313
|213115
|Granules
|Butalbital and Acetaminophen Capsules, 50 mg/300 mg
|11/25/2019
|Yes
|No
|1/30/2020
|21
|Eryped, NDA 050207
|211991
|Par Pharmaceutical Inc.
|Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate for Oral Suspension USP, 200 mg /5 mL and 400 mg/ 5 mL
|10/23/2019
|Yes
|Yes (400 mg)
|11/11/2019 (200 mg)
|20
|Rapamune, NDA 21083
|211406
|Apotex
|Sirolimus Oral Solution, 1 mg/mL
|10/22/2019
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|19
|Digoxin, NDA 21648
|213000
|Novitium Pharma
|Digoxin Oral Solution USP, 0.05 mg/mL
|10/4/2019
|Yes
|No
|10/4/2019
|18
|Elidel, NDA 21302
|211769
|Glenmark
|Pimecrolimus Cream, 1%
|8/29/2019
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|17
|Orfadin, NDA 21232
|211041
|Novitium Pharma
|Nitisinone Capsules, 2 mg, 5 mg and 10 mg
|8/26/2019
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|16
|Amicar, NDA 15230
|212780
|Amneal
|Aminocaproic Acid Oral Solution USP, 0.25 g/mL
|8/23/2019
|Yes
|No
|8/30/2019
|15
|Aleve PM, NDA 205352
|211830
|Apotex
|Naproxen Sodium and Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride Tablets, 220/25 mg
|8/22/2019
|Yes
|Yes
|N/A
|14
|Levocarnitine, NDA 19257
|211676
|Novitium Pharma
|Levocarnitine Sugar Free Oral Solution, 1 g/mL
|8/14/2019
|Yes
|No
|10/16/2019
|13
|Daptomycin, NDA 208385
|212667
|Accord
|Daptomycin for Injection, 350 mg/vial
|7/12/2019
|Yes
|No
|7/16/2019
|12
|Hemabate, NDA 17989
|211941
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|Carboprost Tromethamine Injection, 250 mcg/mL
|7/2/2019
|Yes
|No
|7/2/2019
|11
|Cuprimine, NDA 19853
|210976
|Watson
|Penicillamine Capsule, 250 mg
|6/24/2019
|Yes
|No
|6/25/2019
|10
|Revatio, NDA 203109
|212260
|Novitium Pharma
|Sildenafil Citrate for Oral Suspension, 10 mg/mL
|5/31/2019
|Yes
|No
|5/31/2019
|9
|Navane, NDA 16584
|211642
|Novitium Pharma
|Thiothixene Capsules, 1 mg, 2 mg, 5 mg and 10 mg
|4/5/2019
|Yes
|No
|4/5/2019
|8
|Methergine, NDA 06035
|211455
|Teva
|Methylergonovine Maleate Tablets, 0.2 mg
|3/20/2019
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|7
|Mestinon, NDA 15193
|211694
|Novitium Pharma
|Pyridostigmine Bromide Oral Syrup, 60 mg/5 mL
|3/8/2019
|Yes
|No
|3/8/2019
|6
|Rapamune, NDA 21083
|211040
|Novitium Pharma
|Sirolimus Solution, 1 mg/mL
|1/28/2019
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|5
|Westcort, NDA 01872
|211750
|Glenmark
|Hydrocortisone Valerate Ointment, 0.2 %
|12/14/2018
|Yes
|No
|1/17/2019
|4
|Levo-Dromoran, NDA 08720
|211484
|Par Pharmaceuticals
|Levorphanol Tartrate Tablet, 2 mg
|12/13/2018
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|3
|Amphetamine, ANDA 200166
|211139
|Amneal
|Amphetamine Sulfate Tablet, 5 mg and 10 mg
|9/26/2018
|Yes
|No
|9/27/2018 (5 mg)
10/1/2018 (10 mg)
|2
|Methergine, NDA 06035
|211483
|Amneal
|Methylergonovine Maleate Tablets, 0.2 mg
|9/10/2018
|Yes
|No
|9/21/2018
|1
|Potassium Chloride, NDA 206814
|211067
|Apotex
|Potassium Chloride Oral Solution, 20 mEq/15 mL and 40 mEq/15 mL
|8/8/2018
|Yes
|No
|8/29/2018 (20 mg)
9/7/2018 (40 mg)