Deep Ellum Art Co. is Creating Avenues to Support Local Artists in Dallas
The art gallery is promoting the works of native artists by displaying and commissioning their artworks under a single roof.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Support the local art community with Deep Ellum Co’s. initiative to prioritize street artists in and around the DFW Metroplex. The art gallery in Dallas provides wonderful support to the art community by showcasing their works in creative ways and putting them up for sale, encouraging the artists to be continually inspired.
The large collection in their virtual gallery boasts a myriad of canvases, each purposefully made to highlight the artist’s creative expression. Given the current pandemic restrictions, heading down to view exhibitions is still limited. The online catalog of artwork is perfect to browse through a large collection and make a purchase that sits perfectly between your décor.
Another impressive undertaking is their outdoor art yard gallery, which features custom made panels made from durable weatherproof material, making them the perfect outdoor canvas for artists to play on. The panels are easily mountable and can be folded or even pieced together to make larger artworks. This initiative invites DFW street artists in and around the neighborhood to create and display their work on these canvases in real time and be put up as exclusively commissioned art for sale in Dallas.
The Deep Ellum Art Co. even invites art curators to piece together an exhibition catered to represent the local art community. At present, the art gallery in Dallas is displaying an art exhibit titled ‘Realms of Reality’, curated by Bree Smith, and features a host of native creatives showcasing vibrant artwork that befits the narrative.
Displaying mostly contemporary pieces, the gallery’s main aim is to promote and support local modern artists in the Deep Ellum district. Their gallery is easily accessible online and even supplies in-house apparel and beverages that can be purchased, proceeds for which are utilized to sustain the thriving arts community in Dallas. Their motto reads, “Dedicated to the creative and native”, which is a great example of their service to flourishing local artists.
About Deep Ellum Art Co.: Deep Ellum Art Company have events almost every day of the week, and please check the website for a listing. Founded by creatives John and Kari LaRue, they are committed to sustaining and promoting the local arts community in Dallas, Texas.
