Chef Yllan Laloum Now Caters to Intimate Weddings in the Tri-State Area, Serving Guests with Michelin Star Quality Meals
EINPresswire.com/ -- New York-based Chef Yllan Laloum now caters to intimate small weddings for up to 75 people, serving clients in the Tristate area, including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Hamptons, and Long Island.
Yllan Laloum, one of the leading private chefs in New York, now caters to intimate small weddings for up to 75 people, serving clients in the Tristate area, including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Hamptons, and Long Island. Wedding hosts and planners looking to enhance guests' experience with excellent food can hire Chef Yllan and let the attendees enjoy Michelin star quality meals.
A little bit about Chef Yllan (Elan) Laloum- he is a classically trained Parisian private chef residing in New York. He completed his graduation from Ferrandi, Europe's leading culinary institute, with a Certificate of Professional Aptitude (CAP). Chef Yllan has also collaborated and trained with Michelin-starred culinary authorities and celebrity chefs; Daniel Boulud, Eric kayser, Emeril Lagasse, and Didier Oudil, to name a few.
Before working as a private chef, he worked for twenty years in the acclaimed kitchens of Le Bernadin, Daniel Boulud's DBDG Bistro, Pardon my French, Le Charlot, and Le Dauphin, all among the well-known restaurants in Paris and others. Chef Yllan's skills and experience are seen in the dishes and drinks served and excellent service to his clients as a private chef. He is versed in many international cuisines, specializes in french pastry, and has extensive knowledge of cheese and wine.
Wedding planners or hosts searching for small wedding caterers in NJ, NY, and others looking to enhance guests' experience with Michelin star quality meals can hire Chef Yllan. The food and drinks served will undoubtedly create conversations. He also has a trusted team of waiters, waitresses, bartenders, sommeliers, and a clean-up crew to ensure his clients' wedding is seamless and stress-free.
Chef Yllan enjoys customizing meals for various dietary restrictions (i.e., gluten-free, vegan, kosher) and is also available for family gatherings, special occasions, corporate events, cocktail parties, dinners, lunches, and brunches, besides intimate weddings.
"I have over 20 years of experience in the kitchen, and I am more than prepared to handle the logistics needed to help wedding hosts have a stress-free wedding with an over-the-top culinary adventure," Chef Yllan stated. "I work with various wedding and event planners in the Tri-state area and offer private wedding catering in NYC, North Jersey, The Hamptons, and Long Island. Besides small intimate wedding catering, I also cater to family gatherings, special occasions, corporate events, cocktail parties, dinners, lunches, and brunches," he added.
About Private Chef NY: Private Chef Ny is a leading private chef service run by Chef Yllan Laloum. The service aims to offer the best service to clients looking for catering services by providing Michelin star quality meals. It serves people in the Tristate area, including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Hamptons, and Long Island.
Media Contact
Media Contact
Private Chef NY- Chef Yllan Laloum
+1 (917) 293-0407
Laloum.Yllan@gmail.com
