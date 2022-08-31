BOEM Briefing on Gulf of Maine RFI and Research Array RFCI

MAINE, September 7 - Governor's Energy Office

Date: September 7, 2022

Start Time: 4:30 PM

Location: Virtual Meeting. Please register using the link provided.

Meeting description/purpose:

On Wednesday, September 7th, the Governor's Energy Office has invited BOEM to present a public virtual meeting for Maine stakeholders about the Gulf of Maine Request for Interest (RFI) and the Request for Competitive Interest (RFCI) for the research array. The meeting will be held on Zoom from 4:30 - 6:00 pm.

Please note this is not a formal comment opportunity. Comments may be submitted following the directions on the BOEM website

For further information, contact:

Name: Stephanie Watson

Phone: 207-620-4379