Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 01, 2022

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 01, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Athens City of Athens
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Butler City of Monroe
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Liberty Community Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Carroll Carroll County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Clark Clark County Public Library
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Clermont Adams-Clermont Joint Solid Waste Management District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clinton Clinton Massie Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit
Defiance Defiance County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Delaware Community Library of Big Walnut Local School District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
FFR
Erie Erie County General Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Erie County Agricultural Society
12/1/2019 TO 11/30/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Guernsey Guernsey County District Public Library
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Kenwood Financial Center Sycamore Township Special Improvement District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
City of Montgomery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Community Improvement Corporation of Loveland
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of Loveland
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Hocking City of Logan
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Jefferson Wayne Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lorain Midview Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit
Lucas Hoffman Road Landfill - City of Toledo
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Mahoning Youngstown City School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit
Miami City of Piqua
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Piqua Health Department
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Montgomery Harrison Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Muskingum City of Zanesville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Ottawa Carroll Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Portage Portage County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Portage County Solid Waste Management District Transfer Station
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Summit Summit County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Trumbull Southington Water District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Tuscarawas Tuscarawas County Health Department
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Valley Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit
Union Richwood-North Union Public Library
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Wayne Town and Country Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Wood Wood County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Wyandot Wyandot County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit

