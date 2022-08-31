Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 01, 2022
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 01, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Athens
|City of Athens
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Butler
|City of Monroe
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Liberty Community Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Carroll
|Carroll County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clark
|Clark County Public Library
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clermont
|Adams-Clermont Joint Solid Waste Management District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clinton
|Clinton Massie Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|Defiance
|Defiance County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Delaware
|Community Library of Big Walnut Local School District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
FFR
|Erie
|Erie County General Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Erie County Agricultural Society
12/1/2019 TO 11/30/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Guernsey
|Guernsey County District Public Library
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Kenwood Financial Center Sycamore Township Special Improvement District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|City of Montgomery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Community Improvement Corporation of Loveland
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of Loveland
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hocking
|City of Logan
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jefferson
|Wayne Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lorain
|Midview Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|Lucas
|Hoffman Road Landfill - City of Toledo
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Mahoning
|Youngstown City School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|Miami
|City of Piqua
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Piqua Health Department
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Harrison Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Muskingum
|City of Zanesville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ottawa
|Carroll Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Portage
|Portage County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Portage County Solid Waste Management District Transfer Station
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Summit
|Summit County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Trumbull
|Southington Water District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Tuscarawas
|Tuscarawas County Health Department
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas Valley Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|Union
|Richwood-North Union Public Library
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Wayne
|Town and Country Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wood
|Wood County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Wyandot
|Wyandot County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit