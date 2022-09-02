JP Carpet Cleaning Brings the Wow Factor to the Cleaning Service Industry
JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care is the company to trust for all things floor repair and cleaning
Customer satisfaction is of the utmost importance to us, and that has made us the service of choice.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The adage “Cleanliness is next to Godliness” is a common saying, often heard in day-to-day lives. Taking that one step forward, JP Carpet Cleaning is bringing its A-game to the floor care and carpet cleaning service industry. Cleaning the house or office feels like a heavy task and a hassle in these busier times. With JP’s dedicated staff, floor cleaning needs get taken care of in no time, and that makes this company a one-stop solution brand.
— Jackie, part of the JP Family
Based in Los Angeles, JP Carpet Cleaning believes in the motto of “Clean Earth, Green Earth.” They provide eco-friendly steam cleaning services. The steam cleaning services also extend to upholstery cleaning, area rug cleaning, hardwood floor cleaning and restoration, tile and grout cleaning and repair, stone restoration, carpet cleaning, and much more. Always with eco-friendly cleaning solutions.
JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care is licensed, bonded, and insured, and as licensed flooring contractors in the state of California, they have tackled all types of specialty floors and services including Spanish tile restoration, tile installation, wood floor sanding and repair, and even installation of vinyl, laminate, engineered, and solid hardwood floors. From the restoration of a 1920's countertop to polishing the original terrazzo at historic Beverly Hills landmarks, JP has an impressive portfolio and years worth of knowledge to pull from.
“I cannot recommend JP carpet highly enough. Their professionalism, attention to detail, caring staff, and above all, excellent service and work stand out! Peter and his staff will take good care of you, and your carpet,” reviews one customer.
Family-owned and operated, the JP brand is a family brand, built on the trust of many residential and commercial clients. They have a lot to boast about, including their expertise, hard-working team of professionals, eco-friendly services, cost-friendly rates, and on-time services. JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care aims to give clients top-notch services with precise detailing, leaving them in beautiful and clean surroundings, simply feeling great as they experience fresh and clean carpets and homes.
“Customer satisfaction is of the utmost importance to us, and that has made us the service of choice,” states Jackie, a member of the JP family.
The JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care company has been making lives a little easier since its inception 20 years ago. They provide expert floor cleaning services in Sherman Oaks, Burbank, Beverly Hills, Studio City, West LA, Encino, and many more places in the Los Angeles area. They strive each day to provide customers with better floor care services, all the while treating the client's home as their own.
Peter Shams
JP Carpet Cleaning, Inc.
+1 818-263-9314
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care: An Intro