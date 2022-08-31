ODA denies two weather modification applications for Curry and Klamath Counties

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) received two Weather Modification License applications from Alexander Jenkins III of Salem, Oregon, on August 1, 2022. Jenkins proposed to build and operate a device called the Aquaelicium to be used in Curry County and Klamath County. Jenkin’s proposal also says the machine with accompanying systems would be used to adjust weather and hydrological, and environmental conditions.

As per Oregon statute, ODA hosted a public hearing for each application. Both hearings were held in person and virtual on August 22, 2022. The first was in Klamath County, where four people, including the applicant, gave public comments. No written comments were received. In Curry County, 12 people, including the applicant, gave public comments, and ten submitted written comments.

Upon review by ODA and consideration of the public comment, ODA concludes there was insufficient evidence to support granting licenses for weather modification in both Curry and Klamath Counties requested under state law ORS 558.060. There was insufficient evidence to address potential adverse effects on agriculture, forestry, and public health or safety.

Oregon law requires those seeking to modify weather to apply for a license with ODA. The department must decide on the proposal within 30 days of receiving the application. Applicants may petition for reconsideration with ODA within 60 days of the department’s decision.