Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,493 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,033 in the last 365 days.

Foundation Automotive Acquires First Mercedes-Benz Dealership, Expanding Wichita Falls Platform

Today, Foundation Automotive Corp. added its first Mercedes-Benz dealership to the Wichita Falls platform. The success of the eight stores they acquired back in May had Foundation itching for more! Mercedes-Benz of Wichita Falls is an extremely welcome addition as the ninth store in Wichita Falls, and number 36 for Foundation Automotive.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830006003/en/

Mercedes-Benz of Wichita Falls will join Foundation Automotive of Wichita Falls' eight dealerships in the area. Kendrick Jones will take on the role of General Sales Manager and is eager to serve the community.

As one of the 10 most recognized brands in the world, becoming a Mercedes dealer is extremely coveted. "Mercedes-Benz is synonymous with excellence and this acquisition is a pinnacle for Foundation. I've always aspired to be a Mercedes-Benz dealer, it is every car dealer's dream!" said Kevin Kutschinski, CEO/President of Foundation Automotive. "We plan to expand and build a brand new Mercedes-Benz facility in the future."

"The addition of Mercedes-Benz is a huge win for our team. I have been a Mercedes-Benz driver and fan of the brand for many years, and I can't wait to work with Mercedes-Benz and expand our brand options," said Corey Byrd, COO and President of Foundation Auto USA.

Community investment is a significant priority for Foundation. Foundation Automotive of Wichita Falls has already made an impact in the community with a multitude of charitable initiatives. Each month, a different charity is highlighted to receive a portion of all sales. The addition of Mercedes-Benz will further enhance what can be done for the community.

Foundation Automotive Corp. is a growing international automotive group with stores in Canada and the United States. They are focused on consistently elevating employee and customer experience through trust, transparency and innovation. Find more information on their website www.foundationauto.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830006003/en/

You just read:

Foundation Automotive Acquires First Mercedes-Benz Dealership, Expanding Wichita Falls Platform

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.