Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Lottery f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate internal accounting controls; (2) the Company lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting, including but not limited to those pertaining to revenue recognition and the reporting of cash; (3) the Company was not in compliance with state and federal laws governing the sale of lottery tickets; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 6, 2022, Lottery.com disclosed that an internal investigation, conducted by independent counsel, had uncovered "instances of non-compliance with state and federal laws concerning the state in which tickets are procured as well as order fulfillment." In addition, the investigation revealed "issues pertaining to the Company's internal accounting controls." Accordingly, on June 30, 2022, the Board terminated the Company's President, Treasurer, and Chief Financial Officer Ryan Dickinson.

On this news, Lottery.com's stock price fell $0.15 per share, or more than 12%, to close at $1.07 per share on July 6, 2022.

Then, on July 15, 2022, Lottery.com announced that Chief Revenue Officer Matthew Clemenson had resigned on July 11, 2022, effective immediately. The Company also provided an update on the independent investigation previously disclosed on July 6, 2022, reporting that it had "overstated its available unrestricted cash balance by approximately $30 million and that, relatedly, in the prior fiscal year, it improperly recognized revenue in the same amount." Accordingly, "[t]he Company, in consultation with its outside advisors, is currently validating its preliminary conclusion, assessing any impact on previously issued financial reports, and has begun to institute appropriate remedial measures."

On this news, Lottery.com's stock price fell $0.14 per share, or more than 14.5%, to close at $0.82 per share on July 16, 2022.

Finally, on July 29, 2022, Lottery.com informed the market that it did not have "sufficient financial resources to fund its operations or pay certain existing obligations," and that it therefore intended to furlough certain employees effective July 29, 2022. Moreover, the Company advised that because Lottery.com's resources were not sufficient to fund its operations for a twelve-month period, "there is substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern," and the Company may be forced to wind down its operations or pursue liquidation of the Company's assets.

On this news, Lottery.com's stock price fell $0.52 per share, or 64% to close at $0.29 per share on July 29, 2022.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

