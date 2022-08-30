Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,491 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,006 in the last 365 days.

Electric Vehicle Battery Market would Reach $116.34 billion | EXHIBIT A CAGR OF20.31% (2022-2027)

An electric-vehicle battery (EVB) is also known as a traction battery that is used to power the electric motors of an electric vehicle. These batteries are usually rechargeable batteries, and are typically lithium ion battery & nickel metal hydride battery based.

An electric-vehicle battery (EVB) is also known as a traction battery that is used to power the electric motors of an electric vehicle. These batteries are usually rechargeable batteries, and are typically lithium ion battery & nickel metal hydride battery based. These batteries are specifically designed for a high ampere-hour or kilowatt-hour with a wide range of capacities. Increasing government policies and investment for the deployment of the public charging infrastructure coupled with the increasing efficiency of the electric vehicle battery management system is expected to create significant growth for the demand of electric vehicle batteries during the forecast period.  

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Electric Vehicle Battery industry are –

1. CATL 

2. Panasonic Corporation 

3. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

4. LG CHEM LTD

5. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD 

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=17131

 

Segmental Analysis:

1. Electric Vehicle Battery Market Report is segmented into Lithium-Ion Batteries, Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries, Lead-Acid Batteries, Ultracapacitors and Others. 

2. Electric cars are analysed to hold the highest share of 64.21% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing production of electric cars over electric scooter. For instance, according to International Energy Agency (IEA), electric car sales share showed an exponential growth by elevating from 4.3% in 2020 to 25% in 2025 and is forecasted to reach 60.9% by 2030.

3. International Energy Agency (IEA), global electric car stock in China is highest in 2020 accounting for 3.5 million BEV and 1 million PHEV. This huge availability of electric car tend to drive the Electric vehicle battery market growth during the forecast period. 

 

Report Coverage

Report Attributes

Details

By Battery Type

Lithium-Ion Batteries, Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries, Lead-Acid Batteries, Ultracapacitors and Others. 

By Application

Electric cars (Passenger Cars and Commercial Cars and Others), Electric scooters and Others. 

By Electric Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) and Fuel cell Electric vehicle.  

By Geography

North America(U.S., Canada and Mexico); Europe(U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe); APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Rest of APAC); South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Americas); Row (Middle East & Africa). 

 

Get more detailed information about these segments in the report. Buy it here:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=17131

 

Market Drivers and Challenges:

1. Increasing environmental concerns to limit the production of conventional vehicles which has adversely affected global environment structure has propelled the demand of electric vehicle batteries. 

2. With the increasing technological advancement and environmental friendly offerings of electric vehicles is set to drive the global automotive sector during the forecast period. 

3. here is no doubt that the popularity of electric vehicles has grown exponentially in last few years owing to the environmental concerns, but with the limited availability of charging infrastructure across various parts of a country tend to limit the market growth of electric vehicle batteries during the forecast period.

Why IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. Get detailed report on preferred market as per your specific requirements and our research experts would customize the report for you.

Email: venkat@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 614-588-8538,  (+1) 815-656-4596

Similar Reports: 

A. Electric Vehicle Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18508/electric-vehicle-market-research-report-analysis.html

B. Automotive Battery Market 

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15291/automotive-battery-market.html

Media Contact
Company Name: IndustryARC
Contact Person: Mr. Venkat Reddy
Email: Send Email
Phone: (+1) 970-236-3677
Address:Madhapur
City: Hyderabad
Country: India
Website: https://www.industryarc.com/Research/MHealth-Market-Research-502136

 

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Electric Vehicle Battery Market would Reach $116.34 billion | EXHIBIT A CAGR OF20.31% (2022-2027)

You just read:

Electric Vehicle Battery Market would Reach $116.34 billion | EXHIBIT A CAGR OF20.31% (2022-2027)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.