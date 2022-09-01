Andre El Mann Arazi: Real Estate en Mexico esta en el top de inversiones para jubilados de EUA
Andre El Mann Arazi: Real Estate en Mexico esta en el top de inversiones para jubilados de EUA.
¿Qué país tiene un clima cálido, una sanidad accesible, una comida deliciosa y unos lugareños amables? ¿Es un país seguro? son preguntas que este mercado se está haciendo. Y la respuesta es México”MIAMI, FLORIDA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retiring is on the minds of thousands of U.S. citizens these days after harsh events like the Covid 19 pandemic and they are looking for real estate around the world to invest and relax after a lifetime of work.
Americans are leaning toward Mexico.
"What country has warm weather, affordable healthcare, delicious food and friendly locals? Is it a safe country?" are questions this market is asking. And the answer is Mexico," said executive and investor Andre El Mann Arazi.
Mexico has become a destination to maximize my income and maximize my freedom?
Mexico is one of the best places to retire. But to have a smooth retirement process, people have to know all the advantages and difficulties.
Sometimes, people don't know what they don't know.
After having discussed the formalities and benefits of retiring in Mexico, the fair question would be where to retire?
Mexico is a diverse country that combines beach towns and bustling metropolitan cities. And the best part is that in both cases, people can maintain the same glamorous lifestyle the audience is used to
So, let's talk about the best places to retire in Mexico.
Mexico City
Living in downtown Mexico City is fun and exciting. Is a bustling metropolis that never sleeps?
With a population of more than 8 million people, Mexico City is bigger than New York, Toronto and Los Angeles. Life there is dynamic, and the industry feel constantly on the move.
As a cultural and economic center, Mexico City has many interesting things to offer. The city center is full of museums, theaters, bars, restaurants and upscale shopping.
Although Mexico City is famous for its unusually low cost of living, it can also offer a luxurious and glamorous lifestyle.
In the Polanco district, whose residents are mostly politicians and businessmen, the ecosystem is surrounded by high-end buildings, cutting-edge restaurants and fashionable streets.
Playa del Carmen
In contrast to Mexico City, Playa del Carmen is a dreamland for those looking for a quiet getaway.
It is the true Caribbean paradise where a lot of investors want to enjoy peace of mind.
Located in the center of the Riviera Maya, this white beach town enjoys great weather, delicious food and natural beauty. Everything that attracts retirees from all over the world. That's why Playa del Carmen has a large expat community that continues to grow every year.
There are beneficial investment opportunities, Playa Del Carmen could be an excellent choice with its prime waterfront penthouses.
Puerto Vallarta
Things to do in Puerto Vallarta
Many retirees move to Puerto Vallarta.
Puerto Vallarta is one of the most welcoming cities in Mexico and deserves to be on the list of the best places for retirement.
Although it is quite touristy, Puerto Vallarta is a charming city to spend retirement in. It has everything an investor need for a comfortable lifestyle, and people can easily meet other expats
Puerto Vallarta is more bustling and has a higher cost of living than Playa del Carmen, but it is a wonderful place to enjoy a modern environment and the authentic Mexican atmosphere as a whole.
Cabo San Lucas
In Cabo San Lucas investors can have both a dynamic and quiet life.
Cabo San Lucas, a region located at the top of Baja California Sur, is one of the best places to retire in Mexico.
It's a favorite destination for tourists and expats alike, and is packed with diverse leisure facilities, fantastic beaches and top-notch restaurants.
Cabo San Lucas is made up of two towns, San Lucas and San Jose. The former is lively and can be hectic due to the crowds at times, while the latter is relaxing and quiet.
Also, if investors who retire to Cabo San Lucas and have family in the United States, they can visit them at any time. There are many direct flights from Cabo San Lucas to various U.S. cities.
"For years, Cabo has been the spearhead of this movement of American Citizens looking to retire. Now it is expanding to other incredible communities" mentioned specialist Andre El Mann Arazi.
San Miguel de Allende
San Miguel De Allende is a perfect place to live in Mexico.
San Miguel De Allende is a magical city with a rich history and stunning colonial architecture. No wonder it is on the list of one of the best cities in the world.
The advantages of retiring there are many. It is a relatively small city that will give a sense of tranquility. The charming buildings will please investors eyes, and the people is friendly.
The warm climate, serene lifestyle and delicious food make San Miguel de Allende a desirable destination for expats. S
People are constantly looking for the best places to retire, places where they can enjoy their life without worrying about business, taxes and security.
There are many countries to retire. Mexico has enormous potential to become the ideal retirement location.
With its beautiful architecture, stunning nature, delicious food and investment opportunities, Mexico remains one of the top destinations for entrepreneurs.
But investors who want to try living in Mexico, will need a comprehensive retirement plan. A plan that covers everything, including business and family interests.
