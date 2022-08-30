Canadian Packaging Company to Expand U.S. Operations in Thomasville

NORTH CAROLINA, August 30 - Imaflex USA, Inc., a flexible packaging manufacturer, will add 37 new jobs in Davidson County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest up to $15 million for a major building expansion along with capital equipment for its U.S. production site in Thomasville.

“Imaflex’s decision to expand in Thomasville is a great example of why our state is lauded as the best place for business,” said Governor Cooper. “Global companies see the opportunities for success with our strong manufacturing economy, the largest manufacturing workforce in the Southeast, and an excellent East Coast location.”

Imaflex USA is the U.S. operation for Imaflex Inc., a Montréal-based developer and manufacturer of polyethylene and metalized films and bags. The company customizes innovative packaging solutions for the consumer and industrial markets, while also making innovative agricultural films. The Thomasville expansion will allow the company to upgrade its extrusion operations and increase film making capacity in the current facility, while constructing a 25,000-square-foot building to consolidate printing and distribution operations.

“We began our journey in Thomasville in 2006 with a multi-million-dollar investment, based on great optimism and strong growth plans,” highlighted Mr. Joe Abbandonato, President and Chief Executive Officer of Imaflex. “We’ve seen a substantial scaling of the business since then, resulting in the need for additional space and equipment. This initiative accommodates our needs, thus ensuring our long-term growth and competitiveness. In turn, it will benefit our current employees, while also creating new job opportunities in North Carolina. It gives me great pleasure to know that what was once a dream is now a reality.”

“Our plastics and chemicals industry consists of more than 2,600 businesses,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “North Carolina offers the sixth largest manufacturing workforce in the nation for the plastics sector and a strategic plan that prioritizes further developing the talent pipeline to help them thrive.”

The new positions include extrusion, converting, printing, maintenance, and management personnel. Combined, the new jobs have the potential to create an annual payroll impact of more than $1.4 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $75,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help with Imaflex’s expansion. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“This additional investment by Imaflex is a great win for our region and the state,” said N.C. Senator Steve Jarvis. “We appreciate the collaboration of the local and state partners that supported Imaflex’s expansion in Davidson County.”

“We are excited to welcome these new jobs to our community,” said N.C. Representative Sam Watford. “Davidson County has the skilled manufacturing workforce that global companies like Imaflex needs to meet their goals and we stand ready to support them in this next phase of growth.”

Joining the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina were key partners in the project that included the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Davidson County, Davidson County Economic Development Commission and the City of Thomasville.

