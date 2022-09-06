Two Sisters, One Ghost, and a Compelling Murder Mystery for Young Adults
Ask the Girl by Kim Bartosch
Too many adults wish to 'protect' teenagers when they should be stimulating them to read of life as it is lived.”UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Kim Bartosch is fond of ghost stories and has been on several ghost hunts across the U.S. with her sister. She also is an advocate for autism and bipolar disorder, supporting many charities and programs. Now she has combined those interests into her just-released debut novel – a murder mystery/ghost story for young adults that helps teach important life lessons about sisterhood, forgiveness, grief, mental health and coping with bipolar disorder.
— Margaret A. Edwards, American Educator and Librarian
Ask the Girl (Woodhall Press) is a young adult paranormal story perfect for readers who enjoy mysteries, whodunnits, and ghost stories. Its release is perfectly timed to tie into National Ghost Hunting Day (September 24, 2022) and serve as a fun Halloween read for students and book clubs.
In the story, while forgiveness is her salvation, revenge is her desire. Nobody believes sixteen-year-old Lila Sadler, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Nobody believes that Lila’s sister Rose is possessed by the ghost of Katy Watkins. As Rose’s health worsens each day, the only way to save her is to uncover the awful truth of Katy's death so many years ago.
And nobody knows what happened to Katy on October 31, 1925. Not even Katy. Unaware that she was murdered, Katy has wandered for 100 years in complete ignorance, until the day she meets Rose and Lila. Together Lila, Rose, and Katy must confront their demons to escape this hell. But will they be able to escape? Can they forgive the unforgivable?
While a wonderful murder mystery and ghost story for younger audiences, Ask the Girl is woven with complex themes that make this a much more compelling and important read than some other examples from the genre.
Ask the Girl is available from Amazon and other popular retailers where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kim Bartosch is a young adult writer of paranormal mysteries and thrillers. She is fond of ghost stories and has experienced many hauntings during several paranormal investigations. Kim has been on several ghost hunts across the U.S. with her sister. She photographed a ghost at the Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.
As an advocate for Autism and Bipolar Disorder, Kim offers her support to many charities and programs, such as the Joshua Center and the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA). Kim feels there aren’t enough programs for mental disabilities. Her goal is to give as much help to set up these organizations for success so individuals, such as her autistic son and bipolar sister, will have the support they need.
Kim is also an avid member of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators (SCBWI.org), contributing her time to many events and conferences. Visit https://www.kimbartosch.com.
