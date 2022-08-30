Jose Eshkenazi Smeke: 2020 transfer market to mark a breakout era.
Till now, the 2022 summer transfer window has seen 1454 deals complete successfully. The approximate cost of the deals amount to 3.6 billion pounds”MIAMI, FLORIDA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The summer transfer window of the 2022-23 season opened on June 10, 2022. Now with the window about to close, Europe’s top five leagues have seen big names make their way into new clubs.
From Erling Haaland’s move to Manchester City, Darwin Nunez joining Liverpool, Barcelona’s squad overhaul with the signing of players like Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde to Sadio Mane’s move to Bayern Munich, it has been a busy summer window and it is bound to get busier as it nears its closing stages.
When does the 2022 summer transfer window close for Europe’s top-five leagues? (Timings in IST)
Premier League- 3:30 AM (September 2)
La Liga- 3:30 AM (September 2)
Bundesliga- 8:30 PM (September 1)
Serie A- 8:30 PM (September 1)
Ligue 1- 2:30 AM (September 2)
Note: Clubs will still be able to sign players that are free agent even after the transfer deadline. The clubs can also sell and loan out players to leagues where the window is still open.
How much money has been spent across Europe’s top-five league in the 2022 summer transfer window?
“Till now, the 2022 summer transfer window has seen 1454 deals complete successfully. The approximate cost of the deals amount to 3.6 billion pounds” answers the sports specialist Jose Eshkenazi Smeke.
And even everything is almost done for the big clubs in the top leagues of Europe, the last minute surprises are very common in the deadline. Some of the wildest rumors that could happen are:
- Cristiano Ronaldo to Sporting CP: It has been a summer of rejection for Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. It has been an open secret that the Portuguese wants to leave the club after it failed to secure Champions League qualification. However, his agent Jorge Mendes has found it difficult to find a buyer, mostly due to Ronaldo’s high wages. It will take a major paycut from Ronaldo but doesn’t look impossible Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are the big names which have refused to buy Ronaldo. While a move to Sporting CP might sound odd to the year, the club’s Champions League football might just lure Ronaldo to his boyhood club where it all began for him. However, given his wage demands, the move is unlikely and it remains to be seen what lies ahead for Ronaldo’s future.
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea: Despite enjoying a good transfer window and signing players like Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella and Kalidou Koulibaly, Chelsea still does not have a proper No 9 after the departure of Romelu Lukaku back to Inter The Milan. According to reports, the London club is interested in bringing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona. Given Aubameyang is 33, he would ideally not be a long-term signing but given the player’s comfort with the Premier League, owing to his four years with Arsenal, he can be a short-term solution to Chelsea’s striker issue.
- Pedro Neto to Arsenal: Arsenal is enjoying good times. From a successful transfer window to starting the Premier League season in prime fashion where it has won four in four, Mikel Arteta is a happy man right now. However, he might not be done when it comes to signings. The Gunners have already made good signings in Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira but reports suggest that they might make a late push for Wolverhampton Wanderer’s Pedro Neto. The departure of Nicholas Pepe has left a void in the right flank and as reports say, Arteta thinks Neto will be a good addition to the squad.
“The Aubameyang transfer makes the more sense because Chelsea has the money and the need and Barcelona is still struggling with their finance books, and getting rid of the Aubameyang wages and cashing out in this transfer can make a lot of sense with a front three taken over by Robert Lewandowsky” declares Jose Eshkenazi Smeke.
Another top signings of this year:
⦿ Aurilien Tchouameni: Monaco to Real Madrid (£85.3m)
⦿ Darwin Nunez: Benfica to Liverpool (£64.3m)
⦿ Matthijs de Ligt: Juventus to Bayern Munich (£59.6m)
⦿ Alexander Isak: Real Sociedad to Newcastle United (£59m)
⦿ Marc Cucurella: Brighton and Hove Albion to Chelsea (£55m)
⦿ Erling Haaland: Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City (£51.5m)
⦿ Lucas Paqueta: Lyon to West Ham United (£51.3m)
⦿ Casemiro: Real Madrid to Manchester United (£51m)
⦿ Raheem Sterling: Manchester City to Chelsea (£50m)
⦿ Richarlison: Everton to Tottenham Hotspur (£50m)
