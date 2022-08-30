TAIWAN, August 30 - President Tsai meets Guatemalan Foreign Minister Mario Búcaro

On the morning of August 30, President Tsai Ing-wen met with a delegation led by Guatemalan Foreign Minister Mario Búcaro, and thanked the Guatemalan administration for its firm, consistent support for Taiwan. In remarks, the president said that with the continued expansion of authoritarianism around the world, democratic allies must cooperate to maintain regional peace and stability and to protect our free and democratic way of life. President Tsai also expressed hope that Taiwan and Guatemala can build on our already strong foundation and ensure that our bilateral relations continue to grow deeper and closer, bringing about greater prosperity for both of our countries.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

I am delighted to welcome you all to the Office of the President. The Republic of China (Taiwan) is the first nation in Asia that Foreign Minister Búcaro has visited since assuming his new position. The delegation's arrival clearly demonstrates the depth of the friendship between Taiwan and Guatemala.

Guatemala is an important diplomatic ally of Taiwan's in Central America. We have a shared commitment to the universal values of democracy and freedom, and we continue to enhance our cooperation and exchanges in a wide range of fields. Since the Taiwan-Guatemala free trade agreement entered into force, considerable progress has been made in our economic and trade ties.

Despite the impact of COVID-19 over the past few years, Guatemalan exports to Taiwan have continued on an upward trend. In particular, a number of outstanding Guatemalan products – including seafood, coffee, and frozen avocados – are very popular with consumers in Taiwan. With the world now entering the post-pandemic era, Taiwan will continue to enhance cooperation with Guatemala in economic transformation and women's empowerment, among other fields, to further improve the well-being of both our peoples.

I want to take this opportunity today to thank the Guatemalan administration led by President Alejandro Giammattei for the firm support that it has consistently given Taiwan. Early this month, as we were facing military threats from China in the waters around Taiwan, the Guatemalan government was quick to issue a statement calling on nations around the world to pull together to jointly ward off any threats to peace. Guatemala has long spoken out at international venues in support of Taiwan's international participation. We have been deeply moved by these warm yet firm actions.

Just last month, Foreign Minister Búcaro accompanied President Giammattei on a visit to the frontlines in Ukraine, taking concrete action to show unflinching support for peace. And now, with the expansion of authoritarianism around the world, democratic allies must cooperate to maintain regional peace and stability and to protect our free and democratic way of life.

Our distinguished guests here today are all staunch friends of Taiwan. In the future, we hope that Taiwan and Guatemala can build upon our already strong foundation and ensure that our bilateral relations continue to grow deeper and closer, so that we can foster greater prosperity for both of our countries.

Foreign Minister Búcaro then delivered remarks and noted, on behalf of President Alejandro Giammattei's Guatemalan administration as well as the people of Guatemala, the warm friendship and solidarity that exists between our two countries. He stated that ever since the Republic of Guatemala and the Republic of China (Taiwan) established diplomatic ties, our two countries have always maintained friendly and cooperative relations based on mutual respect and friendship. He said that he had led this delegation to Taiwan because he wanted to show support for the government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and firmly believes that whenever a conflict arises, there is a need for dialogue.

The foreign minister emphasized that Guatemala will always support Taiwan, because we both firmly believe in the principles of peace, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. He stated that the Guatemalan government strongly believes people have the right to peaceful lives, and that this right is non-negotiable, as is the right to national sovereignty. He added that the Republic of Guatemala does not only make statements, but it also takes concrete action to enhance cooperation and economic ties, demonstrating to the world the depth of its friendship with Taiwan.

Foreign Minister Búcaro mentioned that Guatemala exports many products to Taiwan that have tremendous potential, and that in addition to coffee, there are a lot of other export products, including delicious foods, that help bring the people of our two countries closely together.

The foreign minister thanked the government and people of Taiwan for all their cooperation and assistance, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that Taiwan's assistance has enabled many people around the world to have hope for the future, and has eased the challenges they face. The foreign minister also mentioned a cooperative project to build a new hospital in the city of Chimaltenango which will afford many Guatemalans access to better healthcare.

Foreign Minister Búcaro stated that through these activities and by further deepening our cooperation, we are showing the world that Guatemala and Taiwan are like-minded nations. He said that by engaging in democratic dialogue, and by maintaining our collaboration through thick and thin, we can help more families to enjoy better lives. The foreign minister concluded by expressing his desire to continue working together in order to uphold and enhance our bilateral friendship.

The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Guatemalan Chargé d'Affaires a.i. Sussely Sánchez.