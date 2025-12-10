President Lai attends 2025 Asia Democracy and Human Rights Award ceremony

TAIWAN, December 10 - Details 2025-02-28 President Lai attends ceremony marking 78th anniversary of 228 Incident On the morning of February 28, President Lai Ching-te attended the nation’s main memorial ceremony marking the 78th anniversary of the 228 Incident. President Lai again offered an apology on behalf of the nation and stated that the government will accelerate its work to make political archives available for public access and to clarify the facts of history; proceed further with implementing transitional justice and strive for social reconciliation; and prevent a recurrence of any historical tragedy similar to the 228 Incident. President Lai emphasized that only a nation ruled by the people is capable of preventing the state apparatus from repeatedly causing harm to the people. The president stated that he will bring Taiwan together for greater solidarity, regardless of ethnicity and irrespective of when we arrived, and that so long as we identify with Taiwan, Taiwan belongs to us all. He expressed hope that everyone can work together. He also expressed hope that our determination to defend national sovereignty and safeguard the free and democratic constitutional system will remain unchanged; and that our resolve to ensure that the people can live and work in peace and happiness, resist aggression and annexation, and prevent a recurrence of such historical tragedies as the 228 Incident will remain unchanged. A translation of the president’s remarks follows: Today is the first time for me to attend the nation’s main memorial ceremony marking the anniversary of the 228 Incident in my capacity as president, so I want to start by again offering an apology on behalf of the nation. I want to convey my respect to all of the oppressed persons who courageously faced the authoritarianism of that earlier time, and express my grief for the victims who lost their lives. To those who escaped death and are still with us, I offer my sympathy. And to all the family members I extend my condolences. My heart is always with you. It has been 78 years since the 228 Incident. The survivors are seeing their numbers dwindle due to the ravages of time. The highly respected Mr. Lin Tsai-shou (林才壽), who was the founding chairperson of the Changhua County 228 Incident Care Association and who spent his remaining years fighting for transitional justice, recently passed away. Each time a victim of the 228 Incident passes away, it is very hard for us to say goodbye. Being here today, I hope that as each victim leaves us, they leave behind the struggles of this world and find peace in a better place. The 228 Incident was not sparked by ethnic conflict, and in holding this memorial, we are not stirring up ethnic conflict. Those who describe the entire 228 Incident as a matter of ethnic conflict demonstrate no ability for self-criticism, an utter lack of remorse, and no awareness of their own responsibility. That is not right. The 228 Incident occurred because Taiwanese society at that time was already beginning to enjoy the benefits of modern civilization. Whether at night or during the day, people did not have to close their doors. The main mode of transportation at that time, bicycles, did not need to be locked. People raised chickens and ducks in cages right outside their homes and never worried about them getting stolen. That is what Taiwanese society was like back then. But the troops that came over from the mainland had been through many years of war, including the Northern Expedition, the war of resistance against Japan, and the civil war against the Communist Party. It is impossible that their living standards could have been comparable to what we had in Taiwan. The theft, robbery, and destruction that they engaged in, and the general disparity in their level of civilization, generated widespread outrage as well as backlash. Troops under Chen Yi (陳儀) were poorly disciplined. And as the dictator Chiang Kai-shek was being steadily forced to retreat from the mainland, he committed heinous crimes to ensure that he would be able to establish rule in Taiwan. Countless numbers of innocent people were arrested, imprisoned, beaten, or killed. Families were torn apart, and many people fled overseas. Taiwan lost a generation of its elite, which had an immeasurable impact on Taiwanese society. The 228 Incident was long a taboo subject in Taiwanese society. For decades the Taiwanese people dared not speak of it because, living in an oppressive political climate, no one had the courage to speak their mind. It was only after the Taiwanese fought together in solidarity and achieved democracy that the government began to offer apologies, provide compensation, restore people’s reputations, set up monuments, and established a holiday for remembrance. The government eventually established a 228 Memorial Foundation, and now holds an annual ceremony to mark the anniversary of the incident. We wish to recognize everyone who has participated in and contributed to transitional justice for the 228 Incident. Considerable progress has been achieved on this front, but as 228 Memorial Foundation Chairman Hsueh Hua-yuan (薛化元) has noted, some in Taiwan wonder why we always speak of the victims but not the perpetrators. Some also ask why we are not exactly sure what happened to some of the victims. With such uncertainties, they say, the process of transitional justice offers little comfort to the victims or their families, and there is no true social reconciliation. Looking to the future, I myself, Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰), and the relevant Executive Yuan agencies should coordinate with the 228 Memorial Foundation. Over the past few years, people in all walks of life have continued advancing the cause of transitional justice. Especially as it applies to information regarding the perpetrators, we need to enable our society to fully know the facts. On this basis, let us strive together for social reconciliation so that we can all work together in solidarity. However, we also know that tracking down the facts of history is not easy. For instance, the murders at the Lin I-hsiung (林義雄) residence, which happened on February 28, 1980, remain unsolved to this day. But investigations and research reports that have come out in recent years have not been able to rule out the possibility of the state’s involvement. However, it has at least been proven that Taiwan’s intelligence apparatus obstructed investigations into the case and even destroyed key evidence. The government cannot claim it bears absolutely no responsibility for the murders at the Lin I-hsiung (林義雄) residence. So today, on behalf of the government, I apologize to the Lin family. Moving forward, I will continue leading the government in addressing the 228 Incident on several fronts. First, we will accelerate our work to make political archives available for public access and to clarify the facts of history: Last year I instructed the National Security Bureau to manually inspect roughly one million records at the bureau pertaining to the period of martial law, and to conduct an inventory to determine which of those records qualify as political archives. This inventory process is scheduled for completion by May. The results of the inventory will be reported by June to the National Archives Administration, National Development Council for approval. The political archives will then be made available for public access, and anyone will be able to use them to ascertain the facts of history. Second, the government will proceed further with implementing transitional justice: With regard to the physical locations where human rights abuses took place during the period of authoritarian rule, the Ministry of Culture has launched deliberation procedures to discuss the preservation of “locations of significance to transitional justice.” This includes the site where members of the Lin I-hsiung (林義雄) family were murdered – the present Gikong Presbyterian Church, which is a historical site of authoritarian-era human rights violations. I will ask our Ministry of Culture to launch a deliberation procedure to discuss the classification of Gikong Presbyterian Church as a “location of significance to transitional justice” and the provision of a commensurate level of preservation and maintenance. I hope that future generations in Taiwan will be able to visit historic sites and reflect upon how authoritarian rule undermines human rights and freedom. I also hope that, by working together, we can more deeply entrench our democracy. And third, we intend to prevent a recurrence of any historical tragedy similar to the 228 Incident: Each year’s ceremony to mark the anniversary of the 228 Incident is not simply about memorializing the victims, consoling their family members, and healing old wounds. These ceremonies are intended to take history as a lesson so as to ensure that history will not be repeated. We are all well aware that we have a nation insofar as we have sovereignty; we have a democracy insofar as we have a nation; we have rule by the people insofar as we have democracy; and only a nation ruled by the people is capable of preventing the state apparatus from repeatedly causing harm to the people. We are also well aware that China has not renounced the possibility of using military force to annex Taiwan. The greatest threat to Taiwan’s sovereignty, to Taiwan’s democracy, and to rule by the people of Taiwan, comes from China. In recent years, China has not renounced the possibility of using military force to annex Taiwan; it has stepped up its political and military intimidation. It has taken advantage of Taiwan’s democracy, freedom, diversity, and openness to influence citizens, organized crime rings, on-air political commentators, political parties, and even current and retired members of the armed forces and police, seeking to draw them into its united front for infiltration and division and thus undermine Taiwan. A report from the National Security Bureau indicates that 64 persons were charged last year with suspicion of spying for China, which was four times the number of persons charged for the same offense in 2021. It is thus clear that Taiwan faces a very serious challenge. It is my mission as president to bring Taiwan together for greater solidarity, and this must be done regardless of ethnicity and irrespective of when we arrived. So long as we identify with Taiwan, Taiwan belongs to us all. I will bring Taiwan together. I hope that our determination to defend our national sovereignty and safeguard our free and democratic constitutional system will remain unchanged. And our resolve to ensure that the people can live and work in peace and happiness, resist aggression and annexation, and prevent a recurrence of such historical tragedies as the 228 Incident remains unchanged. Let us all work together toward that end.

Details 2024-12-10 President Lai attends 2024 Asia Democracy and Human Rights Award ceremony On the morning of December 10, President Lai Ching-te presented the 2024 Asia Democracy and Human Rights Award to Bangladesh-based human rights organization Odhikar. In his remarks, President Lai recognized Odhikar’s dedication to promoting the human and political rights of the citizens of Bangladesh and courageously forging ahead in the pursuit of democracy and human rights. The president emphasized that defending democracy requires all the strength we can muster. He stated that the government of Taiwan will continue its efforts to strengthen Taiwan’s ability to defend democracy, and deepen partnerships with various countries to make global democracy more resilient. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: First, on behalf of the people of Taiwan, I want to offer sincere congratulations to Bangladesh-based human rights organization Odhikar, winner of the 2024 Asia Democracy and Human Rights Award. The Taiwan Foundation for Democracy (TFD) upholds that in Taiwan, human rights are a pillar of the nation. The TFD established the Asia Democracy and Human Rights Award in 2006, and thanks to the leadership of its successive chairmen and presidents, this award has now become one of Asia’s highest honors. And under the leadership of Chairman Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), it will continue to strengthen Taiwan’s links with the world. This award recognizes individuals or groups that have promoted democracy and defended human rights in Asia, and also conveys the values that Taiwan upholds. Recipients of this award, just like Odhikar, have fought valiantly for freedom and human rights. Since its founding in 1994, Odhikar has been dedicated to promoting the human and political rights of the citizens of Bangladesh. The organization not only provides oversight and promotes accountability, but also publishes an annual human rights report that exposes neglected human rights abuses, so that unjust practices hidden in darkness can be brought to light. Members of Odhikar’s team have long faced severe difficulties while conducting human rights work, including harassment, imprisonment, and surveillance. Nevertheless, all have maintained an indomitable fighting spirit, courageously forging ahead in the pursuit of democracy and human rights, which is truly admirable. Taiwan, like Bangladesh, has experienced the suppression and coercion of authoritarian rule. But thanks to the dedication of many democracy activists and defenders of human rights, the people of Taiwan now enjoy a free and democratic way of life, and can use their ballots to determine the future of their own country. Taiwan is now a vibrant democratic society on the frontline of the defense of democracy. In recent years, disinformation and cognitive warfare have become challenges for all democracies. Through the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF), Taiwan has continuously expanded cooperation with various partner countries, exchanging experiences and strategies to counter disinformation. In September this year, for example, a GCTF overseas workshop was held in Lithuania for the first time, exploring how to deal with foreign information manipulation and interference during elections. Looking ahead, the government of Taiwan will continue its efforts to strengthen our ability to defend democracy, and deepen our partnerships with various countries to make global democracy more resilient. I also want to emphasize that defending democracy requires all the strength we can muster. So today, on Human Rights Day, I am honored to congratulate Odhikar in person, and thank you all for sharing your ideas and experiences with Taiwan’s society to forge an even greater force for progress. I look forward to a world with more civil society organizations like Odhikar to strengthen the bulwarks of freedom and human rights, and I firmly believe that into the future, your courageous convictions will be carried forward here in Taiwan. Let’s continue our efforts. Members of the foreign diplomatic corps stationed in Taiwan were also in attendance at the event.

Details 2024-05-10 President Tsai attends 2024 Human Rights Press Awards ceremony On the evening of May 10, President Tsai Ing-wen attended the 2024 Human Rights Press Awards ceremony. In her remarks, President Tsai thanked the media for reporting on and bringing awareness to many important human rights issues. The president stated that Taiwan remains committed to advancing human rights. In 2019, she said, Taiwan became the first Asian country to legalize same-sex marriage, and in the following year, we established the National Human Rights Commission to better monitor and secure human rights protections at home. The president also stated that in 2022, Taiwan rolled out our first National Human Rights Action Plan, and in February, the Executive Yuan passed the UN International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance, marking another major milestone for Taiwan’s human rights development, achieved by our people and government working together. President Tsai stated that Taiwan now is rated as one of the freest countries when it comes to press freedom, and is an important hub for international media. This growing presence of international journalists, she said, is evidence that Taiwan is a country where transparency, freedom of expression, and easy access to information are ensured. The president said she is looking forward to Taiwan continuing to be the home for free press in Asia, and that Taiwan will continue to stand up for democracy, freedom, and human rights, and endeavor to build a world where all can live in dignity. A transcript of President Tsai’s remarks follows: It is my pleasure to join you all today at this important awards ceremony to congratulate the recipients of the Human Rights Press Awards. I am also happy about the fact that this event is being held in Taiwan for the very first time. Your presence here is testament to Taiwan’s hard work on safeguarding media freedom and human rights. This event is also a demonstration to the world just how deeply Taiwan values these important pillars of democracy. I would like to thank the organizers of this event: Human Rights Watch, the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, the foreign correspondents’ clubs of Taiwan and Thailand, and the Reynolds Center for Business Journalism. I applaud you for taking up this important mission of maintaining this award at a time when journalists are under unprecedented pressure and repression in carrying out their duties. Tonight, I want to congratulate the recipients of the Human Rights Press Awards. Congratulations to you all, and thank you for reporting on, and bringing awareness to many important human rights issues. This includes the persecution of religious minorities in Myanmar, the rising number of suicides among Afghan women living under Taliban rule, and the Chinese government’s treatment of White Paper protesters, who stood up against COVID-19 lockdowns. In an era of rising authoritarianism, with an increasing number of autocratic leaders and disinformation campaigns, your role as journalists in exposing the truth is more critical than ever. And through a variety of forms, such as writing, photography, video, audio, and multimedia, your courage and effort not only inspire us. You also help raise awareness in the international community, and prompt us to take action to tackle these pressing human rights issues. More importantly, by exposing injustices, you give hope to those whose stories that you told. In Taiwan, we experienced the injustices of authoritarian rule, under nearly four decades of martial law. Some even sacrificed their lives for media freedom. Through our hard work, Taiwan now is rated as one of the freest countries when it comes to press freedom. In Freedom House’s report on Freedom in the World this year, Taiwan scored 94 out of 100. Under the Civil Liberties category, Taiwan received a perfect score for Freedom of Expression and Belief. Our news media is described as “generally free, reflecting a diversity of views and reporting aggressively on government policies.” Of course, in a critical way. According to the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Democracy Index 2023, Taiwan ranked 10th in the world and first in Asia, and was one of only 24 countries in the world evaluated as a “full democracy.” And, in this year’s World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders, Taiwan ranked 27th in the world, rising eight spots from last year. Despite these achievements, in recent years, there have been authoritarian forces targeting the freedom we have worked so hard to achieve. We found that there are constant attempts from authoritarian forces to influence our media environment. There are also well-funded, large-scale disinformation campaigns making extensive use of internal and external propaganda to influence Taiwan’s democracy. The freedoms enjoyed by Taiwanese citizens on the internet, media, and social media are now being utilized to erode Taiwan’s democracy. Eleven years in a row, Taiwan has exceeded every other country in the world, on the amount of false information disseminated within its borders by other governments, according to the research by V-Dem. There are several goals of such campaigns. They want to further polarize our society, pitting citizens against one another. They also want to erode trust in democratic institutions and government officials. They aggressively promote the narrative that democracy is chaotic and inefficient. Such disinformation campaigns have become one of the most difficult challenges for democracies like Taiwan. Moreover, the rise of AI has benefited all of us. On the other hand, this rise has also allowed disinformation to be generated and distributed at an unprecedented rate. This makes deterring it much more difficult. This also makes defending our right to know the facts all the more important. A democracy has limited means to deal with disinformation campaigns. This is out of the concern of causing harm to freedom of speech, if measures are taken to limit, restrict, or control the free flow of information. In Taiwan, in order to counter disinformation campaigns, we encourage all parts of our society to act together. As timeliness and transparency are keys to an effective defense against disinformation, the Taiwanese government holds news briefings and releases real-time official clarifications on a regular basis. Taiwan’s vibrant civil society also contributes quite a lot to combat disinformation. Some publish thoroughly researched and detailed reports on disinformation campaigns. They also identify playbooks on authoritarian information manipulation. This is accompanied by media literacy lesson plans and offering education to citizens. The civil tech community has also developed chatbots for chat applications to make fact-checking much easier. Other than countering information warfare from authoritarian regimes, Taiwan remains committed to advancing human rights. In 2019, we became the first Asian country to legalize same-sex marriage. The following year, we established the National Human Rights Commission to better monitor and secure human rights protections at home. And in 2022, we rolled out our first National Human Rights Action Plan, with the aim of continually improving human rights standards. Although Taiwan is not a member of the United Nations (UN), we have voluntarily incorporated six international covenants on human rights into domestic law, and issued national reports on their implementation. In February, the Executive Yuan passed the UN International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance. This marked another major milestone for Taiwan’s human rights development, achieved by our people and government working together. As the result of our work on safeguarding freedom, Taiwan is now an important hub for international media. In recent years, we have received increasing numbers of resident correspondents and visiting journalists from international media agencies. As of last month, Taiwan is home to 176 correspondents from 86 media outlets originating in 22 countries – this is roughly double the figure from 2016. This growing presence of international journalists is evidence that Taiwan is a country where transparency, freedom of expression, and easy access to information are ensured. I am proud and looking forward to Taiwan continuing to be the home for free press in Asia. Despite the new and growing challenges in the region, Taiwan will continue to stand up for democracy, freedom, and human rights. Now more than ever, it is essential that we unite and support one another, as we address these challenges together and endeavor to build a world where all can live in dignity. I want to close by thanking you all again for joining me to honor the recipients of the Human Rights Press Awards. At a time when many journalists in Asia and from around the world must put their safety at risk for doing their job, you have our utmost respect for your professionalism and courage. Once again, congratulations to all the award-winners. Also in attendance at the event were European Economic and Trade Office Head Filip Grzegorzewski and British Office Taipei Representative John Dennis.

Details 2024-04-17 President Tsai delivers remarks at International Holocaust Remembrance Day event On the afternoon of April 17, President Tsai Ing-wen attended an International Holocaust Remembrance Day event and delivered remarks, in which she said that unity is imperative in combating hatred and developing understanding. The president stated that as we are confronted with the growing threats of terrorism and authoritarianism, Taiwan has been taking initiatives, through collaboration with our international partners, to enhance regional religious freedom, to fight against discrimination, and to promote equality. She stated that Taiwan will continue to be a strong advocate for human rights and democracy, so we can leave the world a better place for future generations. Upon arrival, President Tsai took in a musical performance and watched as a rabbi recited a prayer before joining other distinguished guests to light candles in memory of the Holocaust's victims. A transcript of President Tsai's remarks follows: I would like to begin by thanking the Israel Economic and Cultural Office (ISECO) in Taipei, the German Institute Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy for co-organizing this important event. I also want to thank you all for making time to come here today to remember those who lost their lives in the Holocaust. We are also here to pay tribute to those who survived, and to acknowledge the sufferings of all who were affected by this dark chapter of human history. I also want to take a moment to acknowledge Mr. Peter Gaspar, who is joining us virtually today. I am grateful for his participation in this year's event and for sharing his harrowing experience with all of us. Every year, we come here together to remember those who perished in the Holocaust, as well as those who endured unimaginable sufferings because of this tragedy. We must pledge to never forget this period in history, when human dignity was cast aside for political ideology. We should also never stop fighting against discrimination and bigotry. We must also be reminded that there are still countless people who continue to suffer at the hands of authoritarian regimes and dictatorships, just because they are of different ethnic origin, gender, sexual orientation, religion, or political ideology. In other words, there is still much work needed to be done. In the pursuit of justice and truth, we can learn from Israel and Germany – Israel in its efforts to preserve the historical accounts of the Holocaust, especially its victims, and Germany in its courage to face the past. In Taiwan, we have been working to ensure that we address the injustices of the past and uncover the truth of atrocities in the authoritarian era. In addition to the annual commemoration of the 228 Incident, my government has built a solid foundation for the realization of transitional justice. We elevated transitional justice as a priority at the highest government level. The Executive Yuan established government bodies to further emphasize the values of transitional justice in policy implementation. The newly amended Political Archives Act came into effect this year, on the 77th anniversary of the 228 Incident. This is an important element in my government's effort to restore truth in the pursuit of transitional justice. We hope this will further help bring some closure and comfort to the victims of the White Terror era and their families. Even though we have come quite a long way on upholding human rights and fighting against bigotry, the world must continue to confront antisemitism and authoritarian aggression. We are also seeing the horrifying effects of such aggressions in Ukraine and in Hamas' terroristic attack on Israel. This is why we stress the importance of working alongside the international community to safeguard what we fought so hard to achieve, that is, democracy, freedom, equality, and peace. As part of our collaborative efforts, starting from 2021, the Israel office here, our Ministry of Education's human rights resource center, and Yad Vashem, Israel's World Holocaust Remembrance Center, co-organized workshops and held traveling exhibitions to raise awareness on the history of the Holocaust. We also continue to donate to Yad Ezer Lechaver, an NGO that works with our representative office in Tel Aviv, to help provide daily necessities to Holocaust survivors. Through collaboration with our international partners, Taiwan has been proactively taking initiatives to enhance regional religious freedom, to fight against discrimination, and to promote equality. Taiwan will continue to be a strong advocate for human rights and democracy. History has taught us time and again that unity is imperative in combating hatred and developing understanding. As we are confronted with the growing threats of terrorism and authoritarianism, it is even more important that we work together, so we can leave the world a better place for future generations. We owe it to the memory of those who lost their precious lives to a tragedy like the Holocaust and those who sacrificed themselves to protect the value of democracy. We should also remind ourselves to remain vigilant, while we reaffirm our vow to not let this tragedy happen again. In closing, I want to thank everyone for taking part in this meaningful event, and for keeping the names and stories of the victims of the Holocaust living in our memory. Also in attendance at the event were Chair of the Knesset Taiwan friendship group Boaz Toporovsky, ISECO Representative Maya Yaron, and German Institute Taipei Director General Jörg Polster.

Details 2024-02-28 President Tsai attends ceremony marking 77th anniversary of 228 Incident On the morning of February 28, in Chiayi County, President Tsai Ing-wen attended the nation's main memorial ceremony marking the 77th anniversary of the 228 Incident. The president offered a floral wreath in memory of the victims, and stated that over the past eight years the government has worked systematically to advance work in transitional justice, pointing out that it has completed four fact-finding investigation reports to restore historical truths and has helped victims to restore their reputations and receive compensation. She said that nearly 2,000 applications for compensation have been accepted for processing, and the government has already paid out a total of more than NT$4 billion in compensation. The government's effort last year to pass an amendment to the Political Archives Act saw support from both the ruling and opposition parties, she said, and that amendment enters into force today. The president emphasized that transitional justice is not intended to be directed at any particular political party. Rather, she said, it is that the government in a democratic system must take responsibility for illegal acts committed by the state during an earlier period of authoritarian rule and make amends for past harms. She said that honestly facing up to our history is the only way Taiwan's democratic institutions can become more deeply rooted and continue to evolve. Emphasizing that there is no shortcut to transitional justice, and that scars in the memory do not easily fade, the president said that our generation must take concrete action to find ways to peacefully coexist with history and build an even more open society. She said that to face the past, we must not forget the past, much less fear to remember it; and to face the future, we must continue to deepen our discussions as we pursue a more democratic, sustainable social community. A translation of the president's remarks follows: The February 28 Incident filled the people of Taiwan with a desire for democracy and freedom, but authoritarianism and heavy-handed rule stymied the seeds of democracy and ushered in the White Terror era. This difficult period of the past left a scar on Taiwan's history. To help this scar to heal, we must first understand the nature of the wound. Until we honestly face facts and listen to one other, we cannot close our wounds and reach the genuine reconciliation that ends our history being a cause of division in Taiwan. Once we do this, the people of Taiwan will be better able to join together in defense of democracy and move forward together. Over the past eight years, we have worked systematically to advance work in transitional justice. In the area of legislative action, we began with reinforcing the foundation for transitional justice by amending the Act Governing the Settlement of Ill-gotten Properties by Political Parties and Their Affiliate Organizations, the Act on Promoting Transitional Justice, the Organizational Act of the National Human Rights Museum, the Political Archives Act, and the Act to Restore Victim's Rights Infringed by Illegal Acts of the State During the Period of Authoritarian Rule. We have also established specialized organizations and mechanisms that form the engine moving our transitional justice project forward. Now that the Transitional Justice Commission has completed its mission, the Executive Yuan is coordinating the efforts of six central government agencies that have taken over the task of implementing transitional justice work. Building on this foundation, our government has completed four fact-finding investigation reports to restore historical truths, and we have amended legislation to improve the handling of political archives and ill-gotten assets in the possession of political parties. From the ill-gotten party assets that have been appropriated by the state, a special fund has been established to support public welfare and transitional justice-related work. We have also helped victims restore their reputations and receive compensation. Nearly 2,000 applications for compensation have been accepted for processing by the Restoration of Victim's Rights Infringed by Illegal Acts of the State During the Period of Authoritarian Rule Foundation since it was established over a year ago. Last year, for the first time ever, our government returned property to a victim from whom it had been illegally confiscated by the state during the period of authoritarian rule. In total, the government has already paid out more than NT$4 billion in compensation. Transitional justice is not intended to be directed at any particular political party. Rather, it is that the government in a democratic system must take responsibility for illegal acts committed by the state during an earlier period of authoritarian rule and make amends for past harms. Honestly facing up to our history is the only way Taiwan's democratic institutions can become more deeply rooted and continue to evolve. After years of hard work, the 228 Memorial Foundation has identified 2,340 victims of the 228 Incident, and has additionally identified more than 4,000 possible victims. In a short while, acting on behalf of the government, I will be awarding "certificates of restored reputation" to the family members of several victims of the 228 Incident. Two of these individuals had originally been classified as "possible victims," but after historical archives were made available for public access it was confirmed that they had indeed been victims. Our experience in this case showed us that there remain more historical truths for the government to help bring to light. This is why the government saw support from both the ruling and opposition parties last year when it worked to pass an amendment to the Political Archives Act. That amendment did pass, and it enters into force today. Political archives provide many important pieces in the puzzle of our historical past, so I would like to ask our national security officials to adopt an open-minded attitude. I would like for them to declassify more political archives and make them publicly accessible to the greatest possible extent. Our transitional justice work encompasses truth, justice, reparation, memorialization, and, most importantly, guarantees of non-recurrence. These are the five internationally recognized pillars of transitional justice. We have also seen different sectors of Taiwanese society contribute to transitional justice, each in its own way. In Search of a Mixed Identity, a film about a victim of the 228 Incident, will premiere next month, and the Gongsheng Music Festival, which is held annually to commemorate the incident, marked its 12th year in 2024. I want to thank the many civil society organizations and young people who have worked so long and hard to further the cause of transitional justice. You have given of yourselves for the nation, providing fresh tinder to keep the torch of democracy alight and keep it glowing ever stronger. I must also thank the Executive Yuan, the Transitional Justice Commission, the Ill-Gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee, and the various central government agencies and civil society organizations that have accompanied us on this undertaking every step of the way. Together we have worked on behalf of those who suffered the indignities of the 228 Incident and the White Terror era so that they can put the darkness behind them. But I know full well that our efforts pale in comparison to what the victims and their family members have been through. There is no shortcut to transitional justice, and scars in the memory do not easily fade. Our generation must take concrete action to find ways to peacefully coexist with history and build an even more open society. I have spoken with the Executive Yuan about the three points that Chiang Jung-sen (江榮森) just raised. As a matter of fact, these three points are related to issues the Executive Yuan is actively addressing right now, and I am confident that the Executive Yuan will come forward with public statements at the proper times. These matters are all part of the government's work, and we will continue doing our best to address them. To face the past, we must not forget the past, much less fear to remember it. To face the future, we must continue to deepen our discussions as we pursue a more democratic, sustainable social community.