Gov. Wolf Joins President Biden to Celebrate Bipartisan Safer Communities Act

Governor Tom Wolf today joined President Joe Biden at Wilkes University to celebrate the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and how it will make communities here in Pennsylvania and across the United States safer.

“Our children deserve safety in their schools, families deserve safety in their homes – our communities deserve safe grocery stores, movie theaters, malls, and places of worship,” said Gov. Wolf. “President Biden knows that together, we can solve this. He knows that the actions we take today will make our communities safer tomorrow and that we can avoid the pain brought by gun violence.”

​President Biden is the first president in nearly 30 years to garner bipartisan support on a comprehensive gun violence prevention package. He signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law in late June. Governor Wolf advocated for the package as it moved through Congress, and shared his relief when it was signed into law.

“As public servants, this is our responsibility: to put safety first, to stand up for what is right, and, when necessary, to chart a different path to build a brighter, safer future for us all,” added Gov. Wolf. “I’m grateful to President Biden for his leadership and vision, for his bravery to charge forward in the issues that have been crying for a champion.”

The package includes many priorities that Gov. Wolf has long advocated for, including:

Funding to support the creation and administration of red flag laws that help to ensure deadly weapons are kept out of the hands of individuals a court has already determined to be a significant danger to themselves or others

Clarifies the definition of a “federally licensed firearms dealer” to crackdown on criminals who illegally evade licensing requirements and clarifies which sellers need to register, conduct background checks, and keep appropriate records.

Improves the review process for buyers under 21 by requiring an investigative period to review juvenile and mental health records

Funds violence interrupting for community-based violence prevention initiatives

Pennsylvania is expecting $48.7 million from the package to increase funds for existing programs, including​ an estimated:

$41.7 million for the Student Support and Academic Enrichment Block Grant for safe and healthy school programs and effective use of technology.

$4.9 million for Byrne Justice Assistance Programs to administer extreme risk protective order programs, drug courts, mental health courts, and veterans’ courts

$2.1 million for the Mental Health Block Grant Program for mental health services for adults with serious mental illness and children with serious emotional disturbances

Gov. Wolf has worked to address gun violence in Pennsylvania throughout his time in office: